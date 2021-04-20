Legion Capital to Accept Bitcoin and Ethereum for Investments on GoLegion

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a publicly traded FinTech-driven specialized lender, today announced that the company will now accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as the U.S. dollar as a form of payment from investors on its direct investment platform GoLegion.com. Legion's expanded focus on its technology platform will now enable investors to utilize select cryptocurrencies to participate in alternative investments on the GoLegion platform.

"We are excited to announce that investors can now invest in Legion offerings using Bitcoin and Ethereum through our direct investment platform GoLegion," stated Legion Capital Chief Technology Officer J. Bradley Hilton. "Legion was one of the first companies to offer direct investments online in alternative assets and we have continued to evolve our technological capabilities in that regard. We feel the addition of digital currency as an investment means is a logical step in that evolution given the great strides that have been made within the digital currency marketplace to attain greater acceptance."

Cryptocurrency investors can now register at www.GoLegion.com, create an account and purchase Legion Capital offerings with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

About Legion Capital:

Legion Capital (OTCQX:LGCP) is a fintech-driven, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

For Media and Investor Inquires:

Jamison Lenczyk, Investor Relations

jamisonl@legioncapital.com

407-720-4616

