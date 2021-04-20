The third-party audit of the company's data will help streamline the decision process for companies looking to purchase compliant data to power their business.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) (OTCQB: MYIDD) ("Killi") is pleased to announce that it has recently received Neutronian's Certification for data quality and compliance after completing a comprehensive audit of the processes and procedures of Killi's data. This certification solidifies Killi's commitment to providing high-quality, first-party compliant data to its partners in the advertising and marketing ecosystem.

"We are incredibly proud to have our processes certified by Neutronian as it signifies to our clients and customers our commitment to high-quality, transparent data," said Neil Sweeney, CEO, and Founder of Killi. "We have found that as privacy and compliance continues to grow in prominence for any firm that uses data, so does the need for third-party validation from a neutral party. Due to the complexity and breadth of evaluating data, many firms have made false claims regarding their data, putting enormous pressure on those that ingest this data to decipher what is real vs. not. Neutronian is the leader in data auditing, and we believe that having aligned our processes to their methodology, Killi will move to the top of the conversation with those companies that are looking to purchase compliant, unique data".

Killi's audit covered consumer consent standards, opt-in/out processes, privacy and compliance disclosures, sourcing transparency, dataset characteristics, methodology, and processing, as well as performance, ensuring that the data collected adheres to the highest privacy standards.

"Neutronian found the Killi team to be transparent and open to feedback throughout the certification process," said Timur Yarnall, CEO and Co-founder of Neutronian. "Our team was especially impressed with the data ops and engineering systems we reviewed. Killi's approach to consumer controls and direct compensation for data usage aligns very well with Neutronian's vision for a transparent, standardized data quality framework within the MarTech ecosystem."

Neutronian is a Silicon Valley-based company that is pioneering independent data quality certification. The company provides the industry's most comprehensive independent data certification, offering quality and compliance credit score ratings of Marketing Technology data that brings clarity and trust to the ecosystem. Data providers who wish to receive Neutronian Certification must complete a comprehensive and rigorous audit process and provide inputs for ongoing monitoring.

Killi's data which ranges from identity data containing next-generation identifiers, such as email and phone number, to audience segments, can be purchased via a data feed or retrieved from Global Data Management Platforms (DMPs) and Demand Side Platforms (DSPs). In return for the use of data, Killi facilitates a weekly guaranteed paycheck to users - the only company in the world providing consumers with guaranteed income for their data.

A Q&A discussion with the CEOs from Killi and Neutronian outlining this partnership can be found at the following link: https://killi.io/neutronian/.

About Neutronian

Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the industry's most comprehensive independent data certification. Offering a quality and compliance "credit score" of MarTech data, Neutronian brings much-needed clarity and trust to the ecosystem. Their broad definition of data quality includes more than just performance and accuracy - it has everything that a marketer or brand needs to know about a dataset before using it. Neutronian's thorough approach to data certification provides marketers and brands with the transparency they need to make data-driven marketing decisions. High-quality, privacy-compliant data providers can be rewarded for their efforts via faster sales cycles and increased trust from customers by acquiring a Neutronian certification. For more information, please visit https://neutronian.com.

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) (OTCQB: MYIDD) is a consumer privacy ecosystem that allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them.

Killi is currently available online or via iOS or Android in five countries (US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand). Killi pays users automatically every week a cash Data DividendTM for the use of their data, making Killi the only company in the world that is passively rewarding users for the purchase of their data.

Killi is also the creator of uaretheproduct.io, a consumer-facing website that allows consumers to determine their data's value broken out by individual platforms.

