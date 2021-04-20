Company putting renewed focus on Nevada and California with Canadian asset sold and letters of intent cancelled

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) ("Fiore" or the "Company"), a licensed multi-state cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, today announced that it has terminated the Letter of Intent ("LOI") signed with Indigenomix International dated April 8, 2020 and amended June 15, 2020 and June 30, 2020 and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with PECA Properties ("PECA") to transfer ownership of Fiore's Celista, British Columbia asset as well as sell the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Marapharm Inc and Full Spectrum Medicinal Inc., in consideration for debt and liabilities associated with the purchasing stakeholders.

The Celista asset includes 40 acres of land, two constructed buildings and a late-stage Health Canada Licence to Cultivate application. The final transaction enables Fiore to clean up its balance sheet by eliminating approximately $4.8 million of long-term liabilities, including a mortgage and other obligations.

"We are very pleased to have completed the sale of the Celista asset as it does not fit with the company's strategic direction," said Erik Anderson, President and CEO of Fiore Cannabis. "The transaction further cleans up our balance sheet and will enable us to allocate additional funds to drive expansion in our key markets of Nevada and California. We continue to expand upon our operations in Las Vegas and the Coachella Valley and focus our energies on where we are generating revenues and profitability, producing top-quality cannabis products, and generating returns to investors."

The Company continued its focus on assets that deliver strong revenue and margins in its key markets of Nevada and California by announcing the cancellation of two additional LOIs in British Columbia. This included an LOI to purchase a micro cultivation facility, Laughing Turtle Farms, dated October 6, 2020 and an LOI to purchase two retail cannabis locations from 1260474 BC Ltd. dated October 8, 2020.

Anderson noted, "We're moving away from holding onto non-performing assets in British Columbia to focus tightly on growing our revenue-generating assets in the U.S. We have significant opportunities awaiting us in Nevada and California to expand our footprint and become more vertically integrated and that's where our singular focus is at this time."

