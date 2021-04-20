Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine Announces That in Fiscal Year 2021, it Estimates it Saved End-Use Customers Over $217 Million in Energy Costs and Approximately 397,000 Tons of Carbon

Special Company Announcement Is Planned in Celebration of Earth Day, April 22, 2021

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), the world's leading manufacturer of clean technology, microturbine energy systems, announced today that in Fiscal 2021, which was the 12 months ending March 31, 2021, the Company estimates it saved its end-use customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and helped them reduce carbon emissions by approximately 397,000 tons.

Over its 20-year history, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries. A single Capstone-powered combined heat and power (CHP) system can provide customers with an estimated 40% in annual energy savings while simultaneously, meaningfully lowering their carbon footprint. In the last three years alone, the Company has provided customers with an estimated total savings of $698 million in annual energy costs and carbon reductions of approximately 1,115,100 tons.

Not only is Capstone committed to saving customers money and helping them achieve their carbon reduction goals through dramatically improved energy efficiency, the microturbine technology provides much needed energy resiliency. As the world faces the effects of climate change, this will be an important benefit for companies and communities moving forward.

"The need to shift to greener energy solutions has never been more evident than it is today. In fact, there is a strong argument to be made for a global green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine. "In the true spirit of Earth Day 2021, we are proud to do our part by providing energy saving products and services that not only help customers save money, they help to save the planet."

Mr. Jamison continued, "We have only scratched the surface of meeting the efficient energy needs of customers worldwide. In fact, we will soon be announcing Company changes on Earth Day, April 22, 2021, that reflect our continued business evolution, including development efforts that we are undertaking to become a highly trusted energy partner to our valued end-use customers."

"I believe businesses will increasingly look at improving their operations from an environmental, social and governance (ESG) perspective so that they become more socially conscious, especially as investors and customers are beginning to screen companies for their stance on these issues before potentially investing or making product buying decisions," added Mr. Jamison.

Kirk Petty, Capstone's Vice President of Manufacturing, said, "At Capstone, the products and services we produce enable our end-use customers to reduce their carbon footprint via lower air emissions, all while lowering their overall operational costs. In our product design, sourcing, manufacturing and aftermarket processes, we apply the same guiding principles. We focus on reducing our own environmental footprint through waste reduction efforts, recycling and refurbishment (remanufacturing) efforts, lean manufacturing techniques, and reducing energy consumption in our key production processes. We are continually monitoring and looking at ways to innovate and improve our overall carbon footprint."

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and approximately 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the Company's presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for green initiatives and execution on the Company's growth strategy and other statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

