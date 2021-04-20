The collaboration will streamline processing of FX transactions for leading financial institutions.

Capitolisthe leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets, today announced an agreement with Refinitiv, one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, to enable access to Capitolis' next-generation suite of optimization products through Refinitiv's Trade Notification platform.

The partnership will allow leading financial institutions that leverage Capitolis' revolutionary, proprietary technology platform to streamline their processing of FX instruments including options, swaps, forwards, and Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) through a seamless connection to Refinitiv's infrastructure for post-trade services, enabling market participants to collaborate to achieve new operational, cost, speed, and scale efficiencies.

Capitolis enables firms to optimize their balance sheet exposures through collaborative technology by eliminating unnecessary positions and finding the most suitable party to hold the remaining positions. To date, Capitolis has eliminated more than $9 trillion in overall positions for more than 75 financial institutions, including many of the world's largest banks, as well as leading hedge funds and asset managers.

Capitolis chose Refinitiv's Trade Notification platform given its position as the leading network connecting participants in the FX market including trading venues, brokers, liquidity providers, ECNs, and banks with guaranteed delivery. Refinitiv's Trade Notification platform offers an unparalleled geographic reach and a client-centric model geared towards fast integration.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with the team at Refinitiv through this partnership that will deliver greater efficiency and more seamless connectivity for our clients," said Tom Glocer, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Capitolis, as well as former CEO of Thomson Reuters. "As the adoption of our proprietary technology platform expands across the industry, the need for continued innovation and collaboration is crucial. I have deep roots in and affection for both Capitolis and Refinitiv, and I believe this partnership will benefit both companies and our common clients, in particular."

This partnership expands the functionality of Refinitiv's trade reporting tools, enabling greater transparency and helping to foster a smarter marketplace for all participants," said Dean Berry, Group Head of Trading and Banking Solutions for Refinitiv. "At Refinitiv, we are always open to collaboration and pleased to welcome new publishers on our network such as Capitolis, whose collaborative platform is changing the ways in which financial institutions optimize their balance sheet exposure. Our focus is to serve our community on STP and increasingly in other initiatives such as this one, which add value to our clients."

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Capitolis and begin leveraging this product enhancement," said Tobias Krause, Head of Global Markets Resource Management for State Street. "The new trade notification and transaction reporting tools will increase the efficiency of our optimization exercises, which directly increases State Street's capacity to serve our clients."

The announcement follows a year of record growth for Capitolis, including the recent announcements of a $90 million Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, a partnership with AcadiaSoft, combining their risk analytics and repository of industrywide margin data with Capitolis' proprietary technology platform, and a collaboration with CLS to streamline trading and settlement for banks in the $6.6 trillion global currency market.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

Capitolis is the leading SaaS platform that drives financial resource optimization for capital markets. Founded in 2017, our network software enables financial institutions to optimize their balance sheets, which creates a fairer, safer, and healthier marketplace. More than 75 financial institutions, including banks, hedge funds, and asset managers, leverage Capitolis technology to bring the best services to market and achieve high levels of return, while using the most appropriate amounts of their financial resources.

Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Citi, J.P. Morgan, and State Street. Our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services and is growing rapidly in our offices in New York, London, and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

