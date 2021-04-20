



SINGAPORE, Apr 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - This April, Moonstake celebrates its 1 year anniversary. We've come a long way since our official launch, having established a strong position in the POS market in less than a year. Today, Moonstake total staking assets have reached over $900 Million and are entrusted by core blockchain companies as business partners and crypto users from all over the world. We've grown to become one of the top 10 staking providers in the world.On the celebration of Moonstake's first anniversary, Founder of Moonstake, Mitsuru Tezuka, says: "2020 was an incredible first year for Moonstake. We achieved over $900 Million in staked assets and earned the trust of investors and businesses worldwide with our staking wallet as well as staking-as-a-service solutions. In just one year, we've become one of the top 10 staking providers in the world. We're very excited to see how the Moonstake ecosystem will continue to grow from 2021 onwards, especially in the DeFi space, and we hope to experience all of it together with you again this year. Thank you for always supporting us!"Let's revisit Moonstake's milestone and look forward to the exciting future of Moostake from 2021 onwards with CEO Lawrence Lin and Shogo Ishida, Moonstake's Senior Advisor.Lawrence Lin: Hello, I'm Lawrence Lin, the CEO of Moonstake. It has been 1 year since we debuted Moonstake staking business with the aim to create the biggest staking network in Asia. We developed the most user-friendly staking wallets: Moonstake Web Wallet for web browsers and Moonstake Mobile Wallet on iOS/Android with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. Now, Moonstake's staking community can easily earn staking rewards from all the high demand POS coins on the market including Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality and most recently, Orbs.Moonstake has also forged strategic partnerships with leading industry players, including public blockchains such as Emurgo (global blockchain solutions provider and founder of Cardano), NEO, Ontology, Wanchain, and decentralized projects Pundi X, RAMP DEFI, TZ Ventures, RockX, Stake Technologies, Orbs, Unido, and more. These partnerships not only allow Moonstake to enable staking of more PoS coins for our users but also make Moonstake's technology ecosystem more accessible to the global staking community.Question: What are the biggest adoption barriers for Proof of Stake and Staking right now and how should we solve them for investors and also blockchain businesses?Lawrence Lin: Definitely the lack of awareness and the still inaccessible user experience. The public mostly know about "the cryptocurrency with crazy price change" that is Bitcoin, but PoS coins aren't as prominent to the masses, especially since trading to make a profit is much easier to adopt due to being similar to investing with other asset classes like stocks, real estate, gold, etc. In reality, staking is basically like putting your savings into a bank, but much safer since it's on a decentralized network instead of the centralized banking system.However, staking isn't simply putting money in a safe. It's an activity that impacts the operations of the blockchain network since it's essentially selecting the validators (miners) to facilitate transactions. Such added technical complexities might make staking seem too intimidating to the average crypto investor, and even more so for businesses looking to adopt blockchain.Moonstake works to accelerate adoption of staking by addressing both these pain points for investors and businesses. By hosting initiatives like educational webinars and collaborating both blockchain projects and institutions, we want to help spread awareness of blockchain and decentralized technologies more effectively. At the same time, we develop the user-friendly Moonstake Wallet that supports only the most highly demanded PoS coins through official partnerships with the blockchain projects so that investors can earn well from their idle funds with optimal yield without having to deal with the technical complexities of PoS blockchains. We also offer Moonstake staking pool and node solutions to enterprises so that they can start utilizing and benefiting from implementing blockchain in their business with plug-and-play ease.Question: You have been professed to enter the DeFi domain, but what kind of development does Moonstake plan to try in the DeFi domain?Shogo Ishida: Recently, we announced their DeFi project Muse.Finance on March 31st. In addition to creating its own products, Muse.Finance will also be widely accepting applications from DeFi products that wish to connect to Its platform. This is a decentralized platform that allows crypto asset holders to profit from lending through wrapped assets while participating in staking and yield farming at the same time. Its ecosystem design, consisting of Muse Swap, Muse Lending and Muse Wrap, connects the DeFi ecosystem of tokens issued on Ethereum (ERC-20) with Ethereum 2.0 to create a liquidity-generating PoS platform. In addition, by using advanced cross-chain technology, Muse.Finance is expanding its crypto-asset economic zone, starting with Cardano and extending its service offerings to Polkadot, Solana, Oasis, Terra, Centrality and others.Muse.Finance will launch its first product, a wrap and swap platform, in May. Later in the year, we will gradually enhance Muse DeFi platform with Lending and Yield Farming.About MoonstakeMoonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 900 Million. https://www.moonstake.io/Source: MoonstakeCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.