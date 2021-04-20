ROSEVILLE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Calyxt, Inc . (NASDAQ:CLXT), a plant-based technology company, will participate in the following investor and industry conferences during the month of May 2021:

2021 American Oil Chemists Society (AOCS) Annual Meeting & Expo

Date: May 4, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. Central

Format: Featured Session

Presenter: Travis Frey, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer

Conference website here

Oppenheimer 6th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Date: May 11-12, 2021

Format: Investor 1x1's

Attending: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer

Conference website here

Stephens Food & Ag Disrupted: Public-Private Conference

Date: May 25-26, 2021

Webcast: Investor Relations website here

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1's

Speaker: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer

Conference website here

For more information on a conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Calyxt management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to CLXT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN® gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

For further information, please contact:

Calyxt Media Contact:

Trina Lundblad, Director of Corporate Communications

(612) 790-0514

media@calyxt.com

Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson, Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 491-8235

CLXT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Calyxt

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641057/Calyxt-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Investor-and-Industry-Conferences