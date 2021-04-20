Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
WKN: A2DU9F ISIN: US13173L1070  
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALYXT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALYXT INC 5-Tage-Chart
20.04.2021
Calyxt to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

ROSEVILLE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a plant-based technology company, will participate in the following investor and industry conferences during the month of May 2021:

2021 American Oil Chemists Society (AOCS) Annual Meeting & Expo

Date: May 4, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. Central
Format: Featured Session
Presenter: Travis Frey, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer
Conference website here

Oppenheimer 6th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Date: May 11-12, 2021
Format: Investor 1x1's
Attending: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer
Conference website here

Stephens Food & Ag Disrupted: Public-Private Conference

Date: May 25-26, 2021
Webcast: Investor Relations website here
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1's
Speaker: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer
Conference website here

For more information on a conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Calyxt management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to CLXT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN® gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

For further information, please contact:

Calyxt Media Contact:
Trina Lundblad, Director of Corporate Communications
(612) 790-0514
media@calyxt.com

Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Tyson, Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 491-8235
CLXT@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Calyxt



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641057/Calyxt-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Investor-and-Industry-Conferences

