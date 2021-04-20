Appointment of Dr. Kelmendi, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University and co-founder of the Yale Psychedelic Science Group, brings another experienced medical professional to Lobe's advisory team.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Benjamin Kelmendi, MD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Ben to our Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Kelmendi will add significant relevant experience to the team as we move through preclinical studies into human clinical trials. We look forward to working with Dr. Kelmendi and the team at the Yale Psychedelic Science Group."

Dr. Kelmendi is a board-certified psychiatrist and is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicine and is also a co-founder of the Yale Psychedelic Science Group. His primary clinical expertise is in post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD"), depression, obsessive-compulsive disease ("OCD"). He leads a research program focused on the therapeutic potential of psychedelic medicines, across a range of psychiatric diagnosis. He is currently investigating the effects of psilocybin on the neurocircuitry implicated in the development, maintenance, and treatment of patients with OCD. He is also exploring the effects of MDMA on brain activation and neural network organization in PTSD to understand the relationship between MDMA-induced neural changes and the acute cognitive and behavioral effects of the drug.

Benjamin Kelmendi, MD stated, "The re-emergence of psychedelic medicine as a respected area of research has undergone a protean trajectory. In the most recent revival of investigations into potential therapeutic benefits of long-maligned psychedelic substances, we are now revisiting past work in this area completely differently with a heightened sense of scientific responsibility, knowledge, and technology. I am excited by the renewed interest in the potential of psychedelic substances, both as therapeutic agents and as tools to provide insight into the human brain and mind's inner workings. I look forward to working with the Advisory Board and the Lobe team as we all work together to ethically develop psychedelic therapies for mental illness."

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

