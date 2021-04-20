Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe"), a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale venue management and asset tracking, announced today a new partnership with Hubbcat Telecommunications, a cutting-edge provider of private secured radio networks and telecommunications solutions.

TraceSafe and Hubbcat will work together to increase the reach of TraceSafe solutions in European markets. Hubbcat will offer TraceSafe's solutions and intelligent wearables into new global markets, providing businesses its intelligent wearables, and connected worker solutions. The partnership extends TraceSafe's reach into new markets with Hubbcat's existing operations currently in 20 countries around the world, with over 130,000 users.

Commenting on the partnership, Hubbcat Chief Commercial Officer Niall O'Toole said: "Hubbcat are delighted to join forces with TraceSafe. TraceSafe's technology is tried and tested, and we are delighted to offer their products and services to our customers. We look forward to working with the TraceSafe team over the coming months. At Hubbcat, we are passionate about the power of using clever technology to deliver a meaningful impact on both people's lives and organisations' operations. TraceSafe are ideally positioned to support this passion."

"This partnership is an exciting next step in TraceSafe's expansion," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "Hubbcat is active in North and South America, Europe, the Caribbean and APAC, and we are thrilled about this extensive global market reach for our workplace safety and efficiency solutions."

Established in late 2019, Hubbcat is based in Ireland with satellite offices in three locations in the Caribbean. The firm provides ruggedized devices, and full set up including agnostic network SIM cards to ensure continuous coverage, as well as full licensing.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io

Emily Graham, CFO

+1 (604) 356-8111

emily@tracesafe.io

