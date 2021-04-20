Complete, intelligent and secure access to enterprise information at employees' fingertips

Sinequa, a provider of Intelligent Enterprise Search, today announced the launch of Sinequa for Microsoft Azure to better serve customers who want to take advantage of Azure and its global reach. Organizations that use Azure can now access Sinequa's enhanced version of a self-managed Intelligent Search platform.

Sinequa for Azure enables digital workers to stop sifting for information across Enterprise applications and brings the knowledge and insight to the users no matter the source, format, language, or location. Integrated with Microsoft 365 (Microsoft Teams, Microsoft SharePoint, etc.), Sinequa also seamlessly extracts valuable information from applications such as Salesforce, Box, Dropbox, OpenText, Documentum, file shares, databases, and other data sources, by leveraging a portfolio of over 200 out-of-the-box connectors.

Sinequa for Azure integrates Azure Cognitive Services to enable organizations to ingest all of their enterprise data sources, transform that data into searchable information, and enable users to get precise insights to natural language queries.

"The digital workplace is evolving at an incredible speed, driven by distributed teams, fast-evolving business models, and complex security issues," said Hayley Sutherland, Senior Research Analyst, Conversational AI and Intelligent Knowledge Discovery at IDC. "Over the past year, we have been increasingly hearing from organizations about the importance of connecting data and surfacing valuable information to support digital workers. Tight integrations like Sinequa's cognitive platform with Microsoft Azure and its ecosystem represent a very promising step in bringing intelligent search and knowledge discovery benefits to the cloud. This move also complements Microsoft's recent efforts around the digital workplace, enabling enterprise intelligence by integrating with Microsoft Teams, Office 365, Dynamics 365, and other Microsoft products."

"Sinequa was among the first to provide enterprise search flexibility for public, private and hybrid cloud architectures. Our customers have been deploying our platform in the cloud for many years. Today, capitalizing on this experience, we are excited to launch Sinequa for Azure, a new version of our product that leverages the powerful capabilities of Azure." said Alexandre Bilger, CEO of Sinequa.

On top of the streamlined integration with Microsoft products, Sinequa for Azure brings key benefits to customers, including:

Reduced architecture costs Sinequa for Azure brings a new flexible architecture designed to optimally use the various services and resources provided by Azure cloud services. No more waste in architecture spending. Resource elasticity: Sinequa for Azure leverages the elasticity provided by Azure to adjust computing resources required for various workloads. Lower TCO: Azure elasticity means you don't invest in expensive servers for the initial indexing only to find that they're overkill for ongoing use.

Faster, indexing, more secure platform Faster time-to-value with dynamic indexing: Ingest and process large volumes of documents in reduced times for the same cost. Azure's elasticity enables you to process millions of documents which normally takes days or weeks with a static architecture in a couple of hours at a reduced cost. Increased security through Azure key vault to optimize the management of secrets and provide an even more secure platform.

Easier, quicker deployment and optimized for Azure Simple, shorter installations: Sinequa for Azure is pre-configured to Azure specs and can be deployed by dev-ops in a matter of clicks. From a POC installation, to highly available and geo redundant production environments, Sinequa for Azure is deployed automatically in customer tenants with the configuration of their choice. Immediate connectivity to Microsoft systems, with connectors pre-configured for SharePoint, Microsoft 365, and Teams, you can be up and running in no time. Broad connectivity capabilities available out of the box provide a wide range of data sources to ingest, regardless of format, language, or location. Streamlined deployment of upgrades to get Sinequa's latest feature and innovation in a matter of clicks.

Environmentally friendly More efficient, on demand use of Azure resources means less waste and more environmentally sustainable solutions.



"Companies like Sinequa add value by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Azure," said Casey McGee, Vice President of ISV Sales at Microsoft Corp. "The optimized integration of Sinequa for Microsoft Azure allows customers to focus more on the business and less on managing servers or a variety of enterprise data silos. With Sinequa on Azure, customers will have a complete platform that tackles the growing challenge of getting the right information to the right people at the right time regardless of source, format or language".

Get started with Sinequa for Azure

Sinequa for Azure is now available in the Azure Marketplace. Sinequa customers can simply log in and select the Azure regions when creating a deployment. For more information, please visit: https://www.sinequa.com/intelligent-enterprise-search-optimized-for-azure/

About Sinequa.

Sinequa serves both large and complex organizations with the most complete enterprise search, ever. Customers employ our intelligent search platform to connect all content (both text and data), derive meaning, learn from user interactions, and present information in context. This solves content chaos and informs employees through a single, secure interface. They get the knowledge, expertise, and insights needed to make informed decisions and do more, faster. These organizations accelerate innovation, reduce rework, foster collaboration, ensure compliance, and increase productivity. Become Information-Driven with Sinequa. For more information visit www.sinequa.com

