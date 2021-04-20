Portal streamlines the design, development and certification of Android apps Enabling 3rd party developers to submit, certify, and deploy their applications in the car.

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the introduction of the HARMAN Ignite Store Developers Portal a developer hub dedicated to the Android Automotive developer community. Through the Developers Portal, those developing to the Android Automotive open operating system can deploy automotive apps which OEMs can then easily scale and manage to drive new digital touchpoints with their customers through the HARMAN Ignite Store.

As the cloud continues to drive both disruption and opportunity across mobility, the Ignite Store Developers Portal applies HARMAN's decades of expertise across automotive and technology segments to accelerate the creation, deployment, and consumer adoption of in-vehicle apps. Android developers now can benefit from toolkits, technical documentation, access to APIs, and HARMAN's existing network of OEMs, while automotive manufacturers can more easily infuse technology, control experiences, and implement digital revenue generators through a curated store featuring apps that are pre-certified by HARMAN. In the end, consumers benefit from a connected automotive experience that is rich and dynamic, but also optimized to be easily accessible in the vehicle.

"The 3rd party applications and services area offers significant opportunity for mobility innovation today and going forward, with limitless possibilities to connect, protect, and entertain drivers and their passengers," said Sripriya Raghunathan, SVP, Automotive Services SBU at HARMAN. "We built the HARMAN Ignite Store Developers Portal through years of automotive expertise to help connect Android developers with automotive manufacturers so together we can increase the effectiveness and availability of in-vehicle applications on the cloud. Now, with our Developers Portal, Android developers can more easily engage their target audience, OEMs have a streamlined way to drive new experience opportunities around their brands and consumers can enjoy enhanced Experiences Per Mile in their vehicles through access to their favorite content."

Starting today, developers can access the new HARMAN Ignite Store Developers Portal to create and deploy media applications for the HARMAN Ignite Store through a self-service platform. Developers will receive access to resources including toolkits, technical documentation, best practices, code samples, trainings, and other development aids along with the ability to collaborate, test, and document applications directly within the Portal. OEMs will have access to expert teams within HARMAN who will help affirm newly-developed solutions and place each application through a confirmation process to ensure it is effective and appropriate for the mobility environment.

Automotive manufacturers will have full discretion over the in-vehicle implementation of the applications through the HARMAN Ignite Store a leading connected vehicle platform for in-vehicle app stores globally. In addition to creating a standout experience for consumers with content that is consistently fresh and personalized, OEMs can also benefit from digital revenue streams and minimize traditional costs associated with pursuing new technology solutions.

To visit the new HARMAN Ignite Store Developers Portal and request access to our Developer Console, visit ignitedevelopers.harman.com.

