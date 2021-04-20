The UK-based flexible solar film developer is expanding into the Indian market with Thermax as its market development and manufacturing partner.From pv magazine India UK-based Power Roll has announced an agreement with Thermax Group, a Pune-headquartered energy and environment solutions provider, to develop the market for its lightweight, flexible solar film in India. Power Roll claims its solar film technology can produce up to 20 times cheaper electricity than existing flexible PV and is on track to deliver the lowest levelized cost of electricity for any solar technology. The film is 25 times ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...