Dienstag, 20.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
WKN: A2QNR5 ISIN: JE00BMVMZ478 Ticker-Symbol: 89H 
Berlin
20.04.21
14:05 Uhr
18,564 Euro
+0,104
+0,56 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.04.2021 | 15:05
Atotech announces first quarter 2021 earnings release date, conference call and webcast

BERLIN, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, announced today that it will release first quarter 2021 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Later that morning, Atotech will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1 833 714-3263 (United States) or +1 270 823-1866 (international), using conference ID 5176076. Due to the expected number of callers, please dial in at least 15 minutes before the conference is to begin and ask to be connected to the Atotech teleconference.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the company website at investors.atotech.com. Additionally, a replay link of the webcast will be archived on Atotech's website for 180 days.

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
