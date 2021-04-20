GlobalSign Honored Among the 2021 CRN Internet of Things 50

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, featured GlobalSign on its 2021 Internet of Things (IoT) 50 list in the IoT security category. This annual list highlights the leading IT vendors that are changing the game through cutting-edge IoT offerings that redefine what's possible. These organizations have demonstrated their IT expertise by utilizing IoT to improve business operations and increase productivity, innovation and growth.

As more and more devices become connected to each other and the internet, IoT solutions have become key for many businesses because of the vast trove of mission-critical data they uncover. Technology from the IoT 50 companies is serving as building blocks for the high-growth edge computing market as the IT channel builds solutions that process and share data as close to the source as possible.

The annual IoT 50 list is chosen by a panel of select CRN editors, with insight from industry-leading solution providers, on the quality of the vendors' technology portfolios, their IT channel influence, and their effectiveness to invoke transformation and advancement in the industry through innovation. The 2021 IoT 50 list recognizes the most distinguished IT vendors for their groundbreaking IoT offerings in hardware, software, connectivity, industrial and security.

GlobalSign was chosen to be in the IoT 50 based on merit - a formidable reputation of secure technology, a dedication to building strategic partnerships that advance our customer's interests, and a commitment to easing development and integration challenges for IoT security.

GlobalSign's purpose-built solution is a secure, scalable and interoperable, Device Identity Service built on a single, high-performance identity cloud platform that enables certificate identity lifecycle management, overcomes operational PKI and enrollment challenges, and removes operational impediments to implementation success. The IoT Edge Enroll service provisions device certificates through our PKI-based, IoT Identity Platform, powered by GlobalSign's Atlas infrastructure and backed by our WebTrust Audited GlobalSign Certificate Authority (CA).

GlobalSign's strategic IoT partnerships with internationally recognized leaders in IoT extend the capabilities of our technology to enable IoT device security from chip to cloud, delivering secure, zero-touch IoT device provisioning to the cloud at scale. This solves issues around certificate credential management, certificate protection and hardening, and production operations, so a smooth transition from proof-of-concept (PoC) into production can be achieved.

GlobalSign's IoT developer program and online portal is instrumental in empowering innovation. It provides 24/7/365 access to information and tools for PoC development and testing, and to facilitate and streamline device identity integrations that accelerate time to market.

"We are thrilled to be included on CRN's IoT 50 list. GlobalSign's products and solutions for the IoT and IIoT device security are improving the security of internet-connected devices around the world," said Lancen LaChance, Vice President, IoT Solutions, GlobalSign. "It confirms that our efforts to ensure the integrity, source and encryption of all data transmitted within an ecosystem are valid and being recognized."

"The 2021 CRN® IoT 50 list honors industry-leading vendors for their next-level products and services that seamlessly link a variety of objects and devices with complex infrastructures, capabilities, and data analytics to support remote workforces and new ways of connecting," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN is proud to recognize these vendors for their hard work in improving operations and transforming businesses through cutting-edge offerings."

The 2021 CRN IoT 50 list is featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/IoT50.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

Media Relations Contact

Amy Krigman

Public Relations Manager

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE: GlobalSign

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641129/GlobalSign-Honored-Among-the-2021-CRNR-Internet-of-Things-50