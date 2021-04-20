Major new version of Magnitude Angles process analytics solution combines self-service business analytics with BI integrations, cloud-speed deployments

Magnitude Software, provider of continuous intelligence for the data-driven enterprise, today announced the release of Magnitude Angles Cloud, a cloud-based version of the company's Angles process analytics solution. Angles Cloud greatly accelerates the delivery of powerful business insights from SAP and Oracle ERP systems directly to operational leaders in finance, supply chain, manufacturing and distribution, enabling them to make faster, more effective business decisions.

Traditional business intelligence reporting requires custom development by teams of data scientists, skilled in translating the complex data schema of ERP systems, to build reports consumable by business users. Magnitude Angles provides a context-rich business data model that abstracts this complexity and includes thousands of pre-configured templates and reports to put operational analytics in the hands of business users.

By eliminating the need for time-consuming custom development to provide near real-time business insights, business users can now make decisions quickly without having to rely on a data scientist to prepare and translate reports. The core Angles data model can also be connected to leading business intelligence (BI) tools, providing a "business brain" for these platforms that speeds report creation and effectiveness.

"It is often a challenge to easily get information out of SAP in a report format," said Steve Hankins, CFO for Morgan Foods International, the largest private label soup manufacturer in the US. "Angles for SAP creates an abstraction layer for reporting that Morgan Foods has made extensive use of over the years and is embedded in the way we do things today. We've got a lot of business processes built around Angles. Because of that, we never considered implementing SAP S/4HANA without Angles. Our upgrade simply would not have been as successful without it."

Angles Cloud combines the power of enterprise process analytics with the scale, performance and deployment speed of cloud. As a self-service, cloud-based solution, it can begin offering insights within a single day far faster than any comparative on-premises process analytics platform.

"Angles Cloud is a significant milestone in allowing businesses to consume insights and increase an organization's competitiveness," said Jeffrey Shoreman, CEO for Magnitude. "Business insights are available at cloud speed, enabling customers to better anticipate supply chain disruptions, capture additional savings on their payment terms, and out-think and out-maneuver the competition."

"We are excited to gain better insight into our supply chain, stock accounting and financial processes by adopting Magnitude Angles," said Hans Platschorre, CFO for Hans Anders, a leading European optical retailer. "Angles Cloud will provide the value of self-service process analytics in a fast, secure and resilient cloud environment."

Magnitude Angles empowers the data-driven enterprise to:

Deliver deep insights and improved business outcomes through more than 2,000 industry-tailored, no-code business reports

Transform ERP data into a source of continuous intelligence for real-time decision making across business functions

Reduce the time-to-value of business analytics

Improve BI projects with integrations to speed report development

Angles Cloud adds:

Rapid deployment shortens time-to-insight to a single business day

Cloud scale, elasticity and resilience

Ability to deploy adjacent to cloud-based ERP landscapes and data warehouses for greater performance

About Magnitude Software

Data is the fuel that powers the modern enterprise. Our mission is to help companies turn their core business data into continuous intelligence, providing actionable insights to shorten the path from data to decision. We enable our customers to connect data across enterprise applications and business processes including supply chain, finance and order management. Our relentless focus on innovation, customer experience and solving business problems is why more than 1,300 enterprises around the world trust Magnitude to put the power of their data into the hands of their business users. For more information visit magnitude.com.

