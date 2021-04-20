Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGG8 ISIN: US8926721064 Ticker-Symbol: 4T0 
Tradegate
20.04.21
14:05 Uhr
65,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,5066,5015:50
66,0066,5015:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRADEWEB MARKETS
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC65,50-0,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.