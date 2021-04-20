AVOW, the global app growth company specializing in alternative app store inventory, today announced a key partnership with major smartphone brand OPPO and realme. The partnership will be vital for advertisers looking to reach previously untapped audiences and make inroads in booming new markets via OPPO and realme's inventory.

Through its partnerships with the biggest Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), AVOW offers leading brands access to untapped advertising inventory at scale. Mobile marketing is commonly thought of as a two-horse race between the Apple and Google Play stores, but as these become increasingly saturated, forward-looking brands are turning to alternative app stores on OEMs for new growth opportunities.

Every day, AVOW connects clients including Joom, Astra Pay, Nykaa and PayMaya with over 1.5 billion active users. The low CPIs and high engagement rates, characteristic of OEMs, unlock incremental user growth all while offering the same precise targeting capabilities marketers expect from traditional app stores.

Operating across over 40 countries, OPPO and realme are the world's fourth and seventh biggest smartphone brands respectively. Through its OEM partnerships, AVOW now covers 70% of devices in the region.

The partnership builds on existing partnerships AVOW counts with leading OEMs Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung and Vivo.

"As a driver of innovation in OEM advertising, we're thrilled to be working closely with AVOW," said Colin Wei, Head of Monetization at OPPO. "We're looking forward to tapping new opportunities for mobile marketers, helping them to unlock and engage new audiences through OPPO and realme's inventory."

"Our partnership with OPPO and realme is another key milestone in driving alternative sources of growth for our clients," said Robert Wildner, CEO and Co-founder of AVOW. "We're delighted to be working with OPPO and realme, offering an unprecedented opportunity for advertisers to reach new global audiences at a better price point all brand safe and in an ad fraud-free environment."

AVOW is a global app growth company, specialized in alternative app store inventory. The company provides brands a unique opportunity to access untapped mobile advertising inventory at scale and invest their advertising spend across alternative channels for incremental user growth and engagement.

