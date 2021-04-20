The facility will support Kenco's full portfolio of offerings, including storage services, machine handling equipment, and more

Kenco Logistics, one of North America's leading third-party logistics (3PL) providers, is proud to announce its partnership with Oatly, the Swedish sustainable food company. Through this partnership, Kenco will build, staff, and manage Oatly's finished goods warehouse and distribution point in the Salt Lake City, UT area, providing solutions and services to streamline and digitize its supply chain. The new facility will service Oatly's Ogden, UT plant and will enable the company to meet consumer demand in North America and reach its sustainability goals.

"We're excited for the opportunity to quite literally build this facility for Oatly from the ground up, leveraging Kenco's team's knowledge in refrigeration, ambient space and supply chain solutions to meet their needs," said Kim Lyons, vice president of integrated sales at Kenco Logistics. "And by leveraging our experience in sustainable warehousing operations, we can help them reach their growth goals while reducing their carbon footprint. We are proud to partner with a company that brings sustainable, healthy products to market."

As a customer, Oatly will also gain access to Kenco's full suite of customizable services and solutions, including real estate, project management, warehousing distribution services, robotic floor scrubbers, and material handling equipment (MHE) services. Leveraging Kenco's dedicated and shared storage services, Oatly will have deep and actionable insight into daily operations through Kenco's business intelligence tool. This easy-to-use solution provides key business data to Oatly's supply chain and finance executives, allowing them to accurately plan, manage, and optimize the location's distribution. The partnership will also be supported by Kenco's industry-leading Innovation Labs and its technologies, allowing Oatly to identify customizable solutions to further support its goals.

