Clear Capital Unveils All-New ClearProp to Provide an Alternative Way to Value Real Estate

Available today through a friendly interface, ClearProp is an interactive property valuation tool that enables quick and reliable assessment of nearly every property in the U.S.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Clear Capital, a real estate valuation and analytics fintech leader, today announced its all-new ClearProp, a comprehensive property valuation and analytics tool with nationwide coverage that enables quick and accurate property value conclusions. Available to order now at portal.clearcapital.com, ClearProp enables users to accurately and rapidly make data-backed property risk and investment decisions.

With access to more than 200 data points on nearly every property in the U.S. (around 150 million U.S. properties), ClearProp offers a rich understanding of a given property fueled by multiple data sources. Within 30 seconds of loading ClearProp, a user can gain an in-depth understanding of the property from the simple, intuitive dashboard. ClearProp is rich with all kinds of data and analytics, and the information is thoughtfully organized using Clear Capital's more than 20 years of experience pinpointing the most crucial information required to accurately value a property.

New ClearProp features include an enhanced user experience, deep property and market research, simplified login, multiple methods of ordering, a customized report, and more. Clear Capital is offering a promotion to analyze up to 10 properties with ClearProp for free.

"For lenders and investors who need a quick, alternative assessment of property value, ClearProp is the tool for them - it is their window into all of Clear Capital's underlying property analytics," said James Marshall, director of real estate analytics products at Clear Capital. "Unlike standard property reports, ClearProp simplifies access to the deep property and market data needed to zero in on a property's true value, eliminating the need for several tools."

"The mortgage and real estate industry is facing challenges with competitive demand and market uncertainty, and we're committed to addressing these pain points by providing our customers with lightweight solutions like ClearProp," said Kenon Chen, executive vice president of corporate strategy at Clear Capital. "ClearProp is one of our innovations that fits between machine-based AVMs and traditional appraisals, allowing a user to conclude an accurate property value, backed by data, that justifies their decisions."

This announcement closely follows the recent announcement of ClearInsight, an easy-to-use mobile app that enables real estate professionals, homeowners, and appraisers alike to quickly generate a complete digital picture of a home. With these tools, Clear Capital is changing the face of property valuation.

To learn more about Clear Capital's innovative products and solutions, visit ClearCapital.com. To try the all-new ClearProp for free, visit ClearCapital.com/trycp.

About Clear Capital

Our story began in the mountain town of Truckee, California 20 years ago, when we pioneered delightfully simple, web-based valuation technology solutions for an industry relying on paper. Today, we're grateful to call the nation's largest banks and financial institutions our customers. We've grown to more than 700 team members who share and embody our unwavering commitment to build a better way. As we continue our journey to modernize valuation, we'll hold on to our promise from day one: to go wherever it leads and do whatever it takes to serve our customers with remarkable technology and uncompromising service. Discover more at ClearCapital.com.

