Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC Pink: SPEYF) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has approved its summer field work program on the Silver Basin project located in the historic Silver Cup mining camp of the Revelstoke Mining Division, in south-eastern British Columbia.

The Company is engaging Tripoint Geological Services Ltd. to follow up on last season's successful field campaign which consisted of locating and sampling seven of the nine known polymetallic orogenic vein prospects on the Project. Selected results from the 2020 program are shown in the table below.

Prospect Sample ID Sample Description Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Bonanza - lower adit C0004986 grab from 3m wide x 4m long x 2m thick dump; massive c-gr py in gangue of qz in black argillite host rock 3.12 25.3 233.9 176.1 595 Bonanza - upper trench cut C0004988 0.35m chip sample across sheeted veins carrying 6-8% diss gn-sl-tt-cp-py; veins oriented 015/70NW 0.52 317 419.2 2.80% 1969 Butte - upper adit C0004957 grab from base of caved adit; heavily oxidized qz-py (~5%) vein material; common boxwork texture 8.67 196 580.1 131.3 164 Butte - road cut C0004958 grab from road cut; oxidized qz-gn-py vein material with trace sl & tt; 3-5% total sulphides; common boxwork texture 1.42 96.2 23.8 2.56% 62 Butte - collapsed adit C0004989 grab from base of 4m x 5m x 3m dump below road; c-gr gn & minor py in oxidized qz vein material; minor jarosite 0.61 782 466.8 16.20% 211 Chance - upper adit C0004967 grab from 3m x 5m x 2m dump; semi-massive gn-py-sl±cp in white qz vein with inclusions of black argillte 2.00 547 4481.5 10.10% 1.28% Chance - lower adit C0004972 grab from 3m x 5m x 2.5m dump; 3-5% m-gr diss gn-py-sl-cp in white qz vein 0.20 85.2 6365.2 5067.3 6416 Foggy Day - below adit C0004953 grab of float; qz vein w 10-12% combined c-gr py>sl-gn 19.80 183 135.4 4430.6 2652 Foggy Day - north adit C0004981 grab from 2m x 3m x 1.5m dump; gn-sl-py±cp in white qz 1.84 235 284.9 11.04% 1322 Foggy Day - north adit C0004984 outcrop grab from right wall of adit entrance; c-gr sl with m-gr cp-py in silicified & qz veined wallrock 3.30 18.0 525.8 2294.3 1.58% Gallant Boy C0004959 outcrop grab from 8-10cm quartz-gn-sl-py vein in 3-4m wide Fe-carbonate zone 0.02 9.3 40.7 4069.4 6144 Gallant Boy (west) C0004990 grab from 8m x 12m x 1.5m dump above road; 4cm wide massive cp-py vein cutting metasiltstone 0.20 88.4 1.82% 442.6 144 IXL - upper adit C0004975 grab from 1.5m x 2m x 1.5m dump; 12-15% m to c-gr diss sl-py-gn in weathered qz with boxwork texture 5.36 821 1430.8 3.25% 12.55% IXL - middle adit C0004976 grab from 1.5m x 2.5m x 1.5m dump; 6-8% m to c-gr diss to banded py-gn-sl in iron-stained white qz 15.30 122 4021.9 8578.9 2.41% IXL - lower adit C0004977 grab from 2m x 2.5m x 1.5m dump; qz vein 1-2% diss cubic py & 5cm wide selvage of massive gn-sl-py-cp 8.96 574 815.4 14.64% 4.14% Morningstar - lower adit C0004973 grab from 3m x 4m x 2m dump; white oxidized qz-sulphide vein w 3-5% gn & trace py 4.77 277 54.7 2.46% 96 Morningstar - old hand trench C0004974 suboutcrop grab; 0.20cm wide 'flat' vein oriented 120/20N; 6-8% banded c-gr gn-py-sl in qz 23.70 5862 3172.4 5.91% 1.41%

All values are in parts per million (ppm) unless otherwise noted. Abbreviated Sample IDs (last four digits only) are plotted for map clarity.

Mineral abbreviations: qz = quartz, cp = chalcopyrite, gn = galena, py = pyrite, sl = sphalerite, tt = tetrahedrite.

Other abbreviations: c-gr = coarse-grained, m-gr = medium-grained, diss = disseminated.

In 2021, the focus will be on continued re-assessment of the Foggy Day, Bonanza, Butte and Gallant Boy vein prospects, and locating, mapping and sampling the Noble Five and HYM gold-silver-lead vein prospects. Fieldwork in 2021 will also include the evaluation of several ultramafic bodies for their nickel-cobalt-copper potential. The ultramafic bodies occur within rocks of the Index Formation along the approximate trace of the Silver Cup anticline, the principal ore-controlling structure in the camp.

In anticipation of a follow-up diamond-drill program, the company has submitted a multi-year drilling permit application to the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation for review and approval.

Nader Vatanchi, CEO and Director, said, "Spey Resources is excited to be returning to the Silver Basin project to follow-up the promising gold and silver results obtained in 2020. The potential for discovery of important concentrations of nickel-cobalt-copper mineralization is very intriguing and, significantly, may provide a second, distinctly different type of deposit for the project."

Qualified Person

Spey's Qualified Person, Robert ("Bob") Lane, MSc., P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Deposits" and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo BC. For more information, please visit the Company's public disclosure at www.sedar.com and www.speyresources.ca.

