Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a company commercializing true 3D, dedicated breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection of breast cancers, is pleased to announce it has appointed Dr. Tao Wu to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. John McGraw, President and CEO of Izotropic, commented, "I am extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Wu to our Advisory Board. He is one of the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) pioneers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Harvard Medical School and was later involved in the development and commercialization of DBT and Full Field Digital Mammography (FFDM) products. Drawing upon Dr. Wu's extensive development, manufacturing, and commercialization experience will further strengthen our efforts to supersede these established technologies with IzoView, our Breast CT imaging device aimed at significantly improving breast cancer diagnosis."

Dr. Wu stated, "I am truly honored and excited to join an impressive group of advisors and support an experienced product team that I have known for over 20 years. I am deeply involved in DBT, from early technical development, clinical proof, and subsequent product development and commercialization. I see IzoView and its founders as the leaders in breast CT, and I am pleased to offer my experience promoting it to improve the quality of breast care. Together we will fight against breast cancer in the US and worldwide."

Dr. Wu's Background

Dr. Wu earned a BS in Physics from Beijing University. As a Ph.D. student at Brandeis University, he worked with Dr. Daniel Kopans at MGH developing the world's first DBT prototype and proved the technical and clinical advantages through clinical studies. He joined Hologic as a principal medical physicist to develop commercial DBT and FFDM products. Later he was assigned by Hologic to promote DBT in the Asia Pacific region and manage operations in China. After leaving Hologic, Dr. Wu founded DART Imaging in China.

Dr. Wu's distinctions include:

2003: American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) Young Investigator Award

2004: AAPM Sylvia Sorkin Greenfield Award for the best paper published in Medical Physics

2011: Serenity Award at Hologic for successfully developing FFDM in China and obtaining CFDA approval.

2019: German Red Dot Award for the design of DBT product "Soleil" with the DART Imaging team.

Dr. Wu also served as a member of the AAPM Mammography Subcommittee, Tomosynthesis Task Group, and participated in developing FFDM quality control national standard in China.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is commercializing dedicated breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancers. Extensive preliminary studies have found that breast CT may be able to routinely detect small breast tumors in the 3-5 mm size range. The median size of breast cancer found using mammography is approximately 11 mm. Routine detection of 3 mm lesions would result in 1.5 year earlier detection over mammography.

The initial indication for use for breast CT as a diagnostic device has been confirmed. Forthcoming business objectives include identifying additional indications for use, development of accessories, and additional products, all aimed at making breast CT an indispensable tool for improving the outcomes of breast cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

