Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a drill rig to conduct the upcoming drill program on its 2,186-hectare Texas property located near the town of Beaverdell in southern B.C.

The program will consist of a minimum of 2,000 meters of diamond drilling with an option to increase the program to 4,000 meters at the Company's option. The drill program is designed to test a number of newly identified geophysical and geochemical targets and to test the sub surface extent of the bonanza grade gold surface samples collected last fall (see Company's news release dated March 10, 2021).

Logistical and program planning is nearing completion with drilling expected to commence shortly.

The Company has entered into a contract with Full Force Diamond Drilling of Peachland, B.C. to conduct the drill program at Texas.

About the Texas Project

The road accessible Texas property covers historical mineral showings and is located 3 km southwest of the town of Beaverdell and in close proximity to the past producing Beaverdell Mine1 that was in operation from 1896 to 1991. The property covers ground prospective for vein hosted precious metal deposits, based on at least seven historical and newly discovered gold occurrences on the property and geological comparisons with the nearby Beaverdell Mine1. Several showings are present on the property, including two old mines and many older trenches, pits and adits that expose mineralized veins. The Beaverdell mining camp is predominately known for its silver production and the presence of high-grade gold occurrences makes the Texas property unique and significantly more attractive.

Significant rock sample results from the 2020 Phase 1 exploration program are listed in the table below:





Figure 1: Texas Project 2020 Phase 1 Significant Rock Sample Results



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5941/80978_troubtable1enhanced.jpg

1. Referenced nearby historic resources, deposits and mines provide geologic context for the Project, but are not necessarily indicative that the Project hosts similar potential, size or grades of mineralization.

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has verified the exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data contained in the written disclosure, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Troubadour

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTCQB: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The newly acquired Texas gold property diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments Troubadour's Amarillo copper project located 10km south of the past-producing Brenda Mine in southern BC and 35km east of Kodiak Copper's MPD discovery.

For further information please contact:

Troubadour Resources Inc.

625 Howe Street, Suite 488

Vancouver, BC V6C 2T6

Geoff Schellenberg, President

Office: (604) 681-0221

geoff@troubadourresources.com

