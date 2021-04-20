Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
19.04.21
10:38 Uhr
1,940 Euro
-0,010
-0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8801,92016:53
1,8801,90016:55
Dow Jones News
20.04.2021 | 15:31
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
20-Apr-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 April 2021 
 
 
Genel Energy plc (the Company) 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                      Pars Kutay 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                Head of Government & Public Affairs 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment        Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                      549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                               JE00B55Q3P39 
                               Vesting of contingent share award granted under the 
b)      Nature of the transaction           performance share plan 
 
                               Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                               181,517 shares 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                               181,517 
       -Price 
                               N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction            20 April 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction            Outside of trading venue

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 100152 
EQS News ID:  1186718 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186718&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

GENEL ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.