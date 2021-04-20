But new ventures into coal-fired steam and petrochemicals products helped state-owned China Shuifa Singyes towards a significantly healthier balance sheet in 2020.Chinese curtain-wall-to-solar company China Shuifa Singyes Energy saw revenue rise more than 60% last year despite losing a fifth of its solar project income because of Covid-19-related delays. The former Singyes business, which was bailed out by state-owned construction group Shuifa in 2019, reported solar project revenue fell from RMB1.5 billion ($231 million), in 2019, to RMB1.19 billion ($183 million) last year, with delays caused ...

