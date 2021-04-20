Storegga, Shell and Harbour Energy want to set up a 20 MW blue hydrogen production facility in the U.K. Australia's Origin Energy wants to build a hydrogen facility at the Port of Townsville, in Queensland. South African company Sasol and Toyota South Africa Motors have announced a partnership to "commence exploration of the development of a green hydrogen mobility ecosystem in South Africa," starting with zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell (FC) heavy-duty, long-haul trucks.Scotland-based geo technology company Storegga, Anglo-Dutch energy company Shell, and U.K. listed, independent energy company ...

