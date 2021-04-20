FactMR: Increasing Application in Automotive, Marine, and Other Sectors Driving Power Distribution Modules (PDM) Market Growth: Fact.MR

Demand for integration of smart systems in commercial vehicles and increasing automation has increased power distribution modules sales.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / The global power distribution module (PDM) market is projected to witness an impressive growth through 2021 and beyond, evaluated Fact.MR. According to the study, increasing demand from industries such as automotive, marine and marine are bolstering the growth of PDM. Innovation in technology and investment in research & development remain key focuses for PDM manufacturers. The increasing demand for intelligent and sealed power distribution modules among OEMs in the vehicle market is also bolstering the demand for PDMs.

According to Fact.MR, the sealed power distribution module segment is expected to dominate and account for over 70% of total market share. Also, vehicle manufacturers are focusing on inclusion of various smart systems in electric vehicles. This, in turn, is providing growth opportunities for intelligent power modules among OEMs in automotive sector. Hence, accelerating the power distribution module sales.

"Adoption of advanced technologies such as connected cars and use of electric vehicles in economies such as India, China, Australia, and the U.S. will boost the demand for power distribution modules," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

In terms of product, sealed power distribution module is expected to retain the dominance through 2021 & beyond

While OEMs are expected to be dominant, aftersales market is poised to expand at 5.5% CAGR

United States is expected to be the epicenter for power distribution module market

Higher rate of adoption of advanced technologies to accelerate the PDM sales across India

China is anticipated to be one of the most lucrative market, reaching valuation of nearly US$ 1.1 Bn by 2030-end

Australia is expected to emerge as a potential market backed by the increased demand from automotive sector

Germany and UK expected to witness remarkable growth of over 6.5% CAGR, leading the European PDM market

Prominent Drivers

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles globally is expected to propel the market growth

Rising adoption of power distribution units to reduce energy losses is likely to accelerate the demand

Adoption of new technologies such as connected cars and self-driving will provide new opportunities among OEMs in the market

Key Restraints

Slower adaptation rate of new technologies and complex designs of intelligent power modules is likely to limit the growth

Technical challenges associated with next-generation intelligent power modules may hamper the demand

Discover more about the power distribution module market with 147 figures and 80 data tables, along with the table of contents.

Competitive Landscape

Eaton Corporation, TE Connectivity, GEP Power Products, Littelfuse Inc., MTA S.p.A., Lear Corporation, Leoni AG, Yazaki Corporation and PKC Group are some of the prominent manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR. Key players are focusing on product innovation and strategic collaboration across potential regions due to the increased number of vehicle manufacturers.

For instance, in 2019, Gateveiw announced the launch of its Next Generation power distribution unit availability, PowerLOK in partnership with Power Distribution Inc. This new single and three phase rack PDU keeps servers running efficiently and at a low cost compared to the traditional legacy powerstrips.

Also, in February 2020, Eaton announced the acquisition of Power distribution Inc. to expand data center power distribution and monitoring solutions. This acquisition is to improve the quality of life and environment through the use of power management technologies and services.

More Valuable Insights on Power Distribution Module Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR provides a detailed segmentation on the global power distribution module market through 2021 and beyond. The study divulges essential insights on the power distribution module market trends, growth and opportunities. To gain a better perspective, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (sealed, intelligent and others), sales channel (first fit (OEM) and replacement (aftermarket)), current rating (<100 Amps, 100-200 Amps, and >100 Amps), application (construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks & buses, power sports, industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, marine and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the revenue prospects for power distribution module market in upcoming decade?

Which type of sales channel will drive the power distribution module sales?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the power distribution module market?

Which application is expected to provide the most lucrative opportunities for power distribution module manufacturers?

Which are the prominent players operating in the power distribution module market?

