CIEP: A Window to "China Opportunity" and Development

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a national, internationalized and comprehensive exhibition and negotiation occasion for the exchange of international technological innovation and talents, the 19th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP) is to be held in Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on April 24 and 25, based on the theme of "innovation, development, cooperation, and win-win".

The CIEP has been successfully held for 18 sessions so far. This year, it is set to host organizations, institutions, companies and talents from around the world with a new look.

Focusing on offline venues, this 19th CIEP will integrate online and offline platforms for a more connected and boundaries exchanging experience for all parties. Exhibitions, forums and summits, recruiting events, project matching opportunities, virtual meetings and other themed activities build this year's CIEP a comprehensive platform for communicating, cooperating and trading on the global level.

The 19th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals Shenzhen Forum & Opening Ceremony of CIEP are again ready to impress visitors on April 24. It brings together senior leaders from Ministry of Science & Technology and Shenzhen Municipal Government, as well as business leaders, industry pioneers, scientists and technological talents etc., to share innovation achievements at the international platform.

At the opening ceremony, Dr. Thorsten Keiter, Senior Vice President of Greater China, TÜV Rheinland, will be present. Mr. Horst Vogel, National Friendship Award Winner, Chief Scientist of Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology CAS, Member of the Swiss Academy of Sciences, will deliver a speech to show his better vision for global technology and talents exchange.

With the theme "Gathering Talents for Building a Technological Community During the 14th Five-Year Plan Period", Shenzhen Forum will present worthy-sounding collision of ideas from all circles. The "Night of Shenzhen" Exchange Activity for Chinese and Foreign Guests also provides a platform for the free communication of thoughts.

This year's conference is also introducing new segments answering to the needs of China's fast-developing economy and society by highlighting sci-tech. The Special Area for Exhibition and Transaction of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Achievement, for example, exhibits innovation achievements by China and beyond. It's both a chance for enterprises to present their latest achievements, and one for the public to learn about technological advancement made by humankind.

Born with the original purpose of facilitating domestic and global talent exchange, CIEP today is also joining China's effort to cultivate talents in the sci-tech innovation field, with newly launched sector on science and technology popularization.

For global talents, CIEP is furthering its role as a window bridging them and opportunities in China. Over the past years, CIEP has served tens of thousands of experts and students worldwide. This year, it is stepping up efforts of making sure the foreign expats find the best fit in China and integrate well into the society.

The 11th Job Fair for Foreign Professionals will be held during the conference, attracting around 150 companies and more than 3000 well-paid job opportunities for global talents. And the conference designates a zone to exhibit the services offered to international talents by government agencies, institutions and organizations.

Global talents are a crucial part of Shenzhen, CIEP's host city, in the past four decades as a special economic zone of China, and the city is showcasing that in a special exhibition.

With Shenzhen dubbed by many as a "window" of China's reform and opening-up, CIEP is also developing into a window of the rich opportunities that China offers to businesses and individuals worldwide.