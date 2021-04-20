Ahead of results for the year ended 31 March 2021 (FY21), due in June, Palace Capital (PCA) issued a trading update on continuing robust rent collection, further disposals of non-core assets, and perhaps most important of all, the completion of the flagship Hudson Quarter (HQ) development in York, on budget, later this month. We expect HQ to be a significant driver of returns and deleveraging over the next two years.

