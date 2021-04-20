The database brings together photovoltaic performance data and meteorological values from PV systems located in all climate zones. It is being built by a German consortium including the Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics CSP, and the Anhalt University of Applied Sciences.From pv magazine Germany An international consortium of solar energy researchers has created a new platform for analyzing the performance and reliability of PV systems located in different climate zones. The research project, called PV Camper, is aimed at creating is a cloud database that combines highly accurate meteorological ...

