The 19th CIEP Leveled-up with New Zones and Sectors

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 20th birthday this year, the Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP), one of China's largest annual gatherings for talent exchange, is embracing many new changes in terms of format and contents. New sectors and themes will be introduced at the 19th CIEP, which will take place in Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on April 24 and 25.

This year's CIEP, with the theme innovation, development, cooperation and win-win, will focus on offline venues where institutions, organizations, government agencies and global talents could gather offline for face-to-face interactions. It also provides online service platforms while participants could also engage in virtual project matching, recruiting and discussions. Such a mixed form removes entirely geographical boundaries and made possible barrier-free communications between individuals from the world.

The 19th CIEP retains all the traditional sectors, including the Shenzhen Forum, innovation and sci-tech-themed exhibitions, talent recruiting platforms, and themed events. And with China's development entering a new stage as it kicks off the 14th five-year-plan period, CIEP is also welcoming sectors and themes that fit better with this new era.

Sci-tech popularization is one of the new sectors added to this year's conference that consists of three major activities - a themed exhibition, a forum and a high-profile summit. This sector is designed to let the public learn more about the latest technological advancements and inspire them to explore the sci-tech field further.

The exhibition hall features some most heated topics in today's society - artificial intelligence, intelligent transportation, innovation education and life science. Representatives from top-notch institutions and companies in the field present the latest from their research and development efforts. The half-day summit themed "creating an atmosphere for social popularization and incentivize talents' creative vitality" and the forum about carrying forward the scientist spirits of the new era and igniting youths' curiosity on science and technology are bringing together experts from companies, institutions and the education sector.

With China seeking to advance its science and technology education, leaders from different sectors are to discuss their respective roles in the future of the popularization work in China.

As globalization and building a community with a shared future for humanity remain firm beliefs of China and Chinese people, international cooperation in the sci-tech field and innovation efforts are placed at the center of this year's conference.

New additions to the 19th CIEP include special zones dedicated to exhibit innovation and entrepreneurship achievements from all sectors and to facilitate international technology transformation and innovative cooperation. Those new sectors strengthen CIEP's role as a major exchange, trade and communication platform for companies, institutions and talents, letting it facilitate the "dual-circulation" model that stresses both domestic development and international exchanges.

A zone designated to exhibit the services offered to international talents is also introduced for the first time in the history of CIEP. Government agencies, human resource companies and non-government organizations that serve the expats in China are all invited to discuss how to serve global talents better and help them better navigate opportunities from China and beyond.

Served for two decades as a major platform bridging global talents with "China Opportunity", this year's CIEP takes on a more globalized and innovative vision, making it a better fit with the fast-developing host city Shenzhen and China as well.

The 19th CIEP, at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on April 24 and 25, welcomes everyone to join the global gathering and share innovative achievements.