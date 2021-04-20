Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 20 April 2021 it repurchased 170,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 174p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 20,637,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 20,637,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 23,814,892.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 20 April 2021 it repurchased 65,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 226p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 15,453,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 15,453,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 23,745,988.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

20 April 2021