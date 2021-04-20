Experts Believe Copper Demand Likely To Remain Strong Well Into 2021

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts who follow the metals markets have a good feel for copper in the coming year. A recent report from the Copper Monthly Metals Index (MMI) saw copper through February 2021, increase for the fourth consecutive month, rising by 1.1%. They believe and project that copper demand is likely to remain strong this year partly because, copper prices traded sideways throughout January, which proved to be a slow month for the red metal. Most of its momentum over the past year came from China, which has stopped some of its manufacturing ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations. They felt that: "However, copper prices might pick up as key industries - such as construction, consumer appliances and automotive - continue to grow. Copper demand should also benefit from the "Buy American" policy that the Biden administration plans to implement. The plan would promote the U.S. manufacture of essential components in construction, appliances, electronics and automotive." Active mining stocks mentioned in today's commentary include: Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCQB: RIGMF) (TSX-V: RMI), Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX: CS) (OTCPK: CSFFF), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM), Rio Tinto Group, (NYSE:RIO), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP).

The Copper Monthly Metals report also added: "it's not likely that copper demand will slow down in 2021. In the US, new home and home renovation demand spiked since the pandemic started, along with electronics demand. The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development reported building permits in December increased by 4.5% compared to November and 17.3% above the December 2019 rate. Privately owned housing continued to increase in December, rising by 5.8% from the previous month and by 5.2% compared to December 2019. The uptrend started in September 2020."It closed: "China will continue to play an important role in the copper market. The country accounts for about half of global primary consumption, which is then used to manufacture export goods."

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSX-V: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) (FSE: 4U5) BREAKING NEWS - RIDGESTONE MINING ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DANTE E. AGUILAR CASTILLAS AS MEXICAN COUNTRY MANAGER - Ridgestone Mining ("Ridgestone") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dante E. Aguilar Castillas as Country Manager, Mexico.

Mr. Castillas has over 30 years of experience in exploration, geology and technical evaluations and operations of both underground and open pit mines. Mr. Castillas is the founder of Geotech Evaluation & Support (GES), a company that specializes in regional exploration and mining geology, engineering geology and rock mechanics, structural geology, and geochemical interpretation. GES has been involved with the evaluation of 28 precious-metal projects throughout Mexico and the United States. These projects have ranged from early-stage exploration through to operating mines, with clients including Fresnillo and Goldcorp. Previous, Mr. Castillas was Exploration Manager at Goldcorp's Peñasquito mine in Mexico and recognized for the discovery of the deep copper-gold skarn deposit in 2012. Mr. Castillas holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering from the University of San Luis Potosi.

Mr. Jonathan George, CEO, commented: "Dante's background includes extensive hands-on exploration on projects of varying size and scale, from early-stage exploration through to production. We are excited for his involvement in Ridgestone as we prepare for an active 2021 with exploration programs planned for both the Guadalupe y Calvo (GyC) and Rebeico projects in Mexico." CONTINUED….Read this full release more news for Ridgestone Mining by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rmi/

In other mining news of note:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) recently announced that it will host its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") virtually on Friday, April 30, 2021. In addition, the Company today announced the appointment of Leona Aglukkaq to the Company's board of directors, the release of its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, after normal trading hours, and the filing of a technical report for Canadian Malartic.

Online access to the AGM will begin at approximately 10:30 AM (E.D.T.). You will not be able to attend the AGM in person. The Company expects to revert to an in-person meeting format in future years after public health conditions have improved.

Rio Tinto Group, (NYSE:RIO) has recently entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) for an updated funding plan (the "Funding Plan") for the completion of the Oyu Tolgoi (OT) Underground Project in Mongolia. The Funding Plan addresses the estimated remaining known funding requirement of approximately $2.3 billion, building on and replacing the arrangements established in the Memorandum of Understanding that Rio Tinto and TRQ previously entered into on 9 September, 2020.

Under the HoA, subject to securing approval by OT LLC and any required support from the Government of Mongolia, and subject to timing, availability, and terms and conditions being acceptable to both parties, Rio Tinto and TRQ will: pursue re-profiling of principal debt repayments up to $1.4 billion with lenders under the existing project finance arrangements to better align with the revised mine plan, project timing and cash flows; seek to raise up to $500 million in senior supplemental debt (SSD) under the existing project financing arrangements from selected international financial institutions; Rio Tinto has committed to address any potential shortfalls from the re-profiling and additional SSD of up to $750 millionby providing a senior co-lending facility (the "Co-Lending Facility") on the same terms as OT's project financing; and TRQ has committed to complete a rights offering or placement of common shares for up to $500 million to satisfy any remaining funding shortfall within six months of the Co-Lending Facility becoming available.

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) Global resources company BHP, German shipping company Oldendorff Carriers, and advanced biofuels pioneer GoodFuels, with the support of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), conducted the first marine biofuel trial involving an ocean-going vessel bunkered in Singapore on 4 April 2021.

As part of the trial, the 2020-built 81,290 deadweight tonne dry bulk carrier Kira Oldendorff was refuelled with "drop-in" advanced biofuel blended with conventional fossil fuels. The key objectives of the biofuel bunkering trial include understanding the behaviour of the fuel (such as emissions), assessing engine and vessel operational performance during the trial as well as exploring the technical and commercial merits and challenges of biofuels as a marine fuel. The trial will enable us to develop an informed strategy on the structural supply and use of biofuels to support BHP's key shipping routes. These objectives are in line with BHP's strategy to assess biofuels as a potential low-carbon fuel of the future, which is an important step in enabling BHP to establish pathways for meeting one of its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emission goals for 2030, to support 40 per cent emissions intensity reduction of BHP-chartered shipping of our products.

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX:CS) recently announced that it has entered into three separate agreements to advance Santo Domingo in Region III, Chile, ("Santo Domingo" or "the Project") as described in the Santo Domingo Project, Region III, Chile NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "Technical Report"), to construction targeted by year-end 2021.

Capstone and Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton") have entered into a precious metals purchase agreement for the production of gold from the Project (the "Gold Stream Agreement"). Capstone will receive an upfront deposit of $30 million (the "Early Deposit") and additional deposits totaling $260 million for total consideration of $290 million ("the Deposit"). The Early Deposit will be advanced on closing for the initial payment of the KORES minority interest. Wheaton will receive 100% of the gold production from the Project until 285,000 ounces have been delivered, thereafter dropping to 67% of the gold production. Wheaton will make ongoing payments equal to 18% of the spot gold price, until the Deposit has been reduced to zero, thereafter increasing to 22% of the spot gold price upon delivery.

