Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Dlaboratory Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (172/21)

On request of Dlaboratory Sweden AB, company registration number 556829-7013, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 21, 2021. Shares Short name: DLAB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,944,976 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015658380 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 223062 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556829-7013 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: DLAB TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 6,556,576 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 2 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 11.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 28, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015658596 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 223113 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46850300050.