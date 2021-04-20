Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
WKN: A2PKX1 ISIN: SE0012570448 
Frankfurt
20.04.21
08:02 Uhr
1,044 Euro
+0,051
+5,14 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of OssDsign AB (170/21)

With effect from April 21, 2021, the subscription rights in OssDsign AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 04, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   OSSD TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015938105              
Order book ID:  223136                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 21, 2021, the paid subscription shares in OssDsign AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   OSSD BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015938113              
Order book ID:  223137                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
