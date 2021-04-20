Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of OssDsign AB (170/21)

With effect from April 21, 2021, the subscription rights in OssDsign AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 04, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: OSSD TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015938105 Order book ID: 223136 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 21, 2021, the paid subscription shares in OssDsign AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: OSSD BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015938113 Order book ID: 223137 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB