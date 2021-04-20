Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Dlaboratory Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (171/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Dlaboratory Sweden AB, company
registration number 556829-7013, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

First day of trading is expected to be April 21, 2021.

Shares

Short name:               DLAB          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,944,976       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015658380      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             223062         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556829-7013       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Equity Rights

Short name:           DLAB TO1                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to  6,556,576                   
 be listed:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:              2 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription  
                 price of SEK 11.10              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:       September 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:        September 28, 2022               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:            SE0015658596                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:            1                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:          223113                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:         MiFID II tick size table            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB
on +46850300050.
