Future Market Insights: Application for Membrane Chemicals in Diverse End-Use Industries will Push Sales through 2021 and Beyond: FMI

Growing requirement for recycling waste water and advanced water treatment solutions across the United States, UK, Japan, and Germany will improve membrane chemicals sales through 2021.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / ESOMAR certified consulting firm Future Market Insights' report on global membrane chemicals market projects a positive outlook through 2031. Surging demand from diverse lucrative end-use sectors is amplifying the growth of membrane chemicals market. After a slight decline in 2020, membrane chemicals players can expect a spike in demand due to the recovery in end-use sectors such as food & beverage and pulp & paper. FMI study projects a bullish long-term outlook, estimating the sales to grow at 6% CAGR through 2031.

Increasing requirement for wastewater treatment in industries and municipal sector is expected to fuel the sales of membrane chemicals manufacturers. Several type of membrane chemicals such as coagulants, scale inhibitors and many more are widely used in treating membrane scaling and fouling. Hence, these membrane chemical type are in high demand within municipality and industrial sector. Also, growing requirement for cost-effective, advanced water management, and recycling solution is propelling the growth of market.

"Among end users, municipality, food & beverage, paper & pulp are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the membrane chemicals manufactures through 2031," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Scale inhibitors and dechlorinants are expected to remain to remain dominant throughout forecast period

Biocide segment is expected to emerge as a lucrative segment through 2031

Municipality and food & beverages sector to be primary end-users for membrane chemicals market

High demand from municipality and chemical sector to provide growth opportunities across U.S.

Germany to be the hotspot for membrane chemicals industry player due to the rising adoption of wastewater management & water purification treatments

China is expected to be the fastest growing membrane chemical market through 2021 & beyond

High demand from food & beverage, chemical and government sector to push the demand-supply graph of Japan membrane chemicals market upward

Prominent Drivers

Increasing demand from the municipal and manufacturing sector is expected to drive the market demand

Rising wastewater rehabilitation activities are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for membrane chemicals manufacturers through 2021 & beyond

Increasing demand for effective solutions to prevent membrane scaling and fouling is improving the demand for membrane chemicals

Key Restraints

Low adoption of membrane chemicals in emerging economies is likely to hinder the growth

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers profiled by FMI includes Veolia Waters, Nalco, Kemira, GE Water & Process Technologies, BWA Water Additives, Genesys International, H2O Innovation Inc., Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International, King Lee Technologies, and Lenn Tech BV among others. According to FMI, with the market being competitive, leading players have come up with the cost-effective and innovative products to maintain the edge in the industry.

For instance, on 4th January 2021, SUEZ completed the acquisition of Lanxess Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane product line from specialty chemicals. With this acquisition, SUEZ implemented a new complementary RO membranes technology, these membrane will complete the offer of Water Technologies & Solutions division to provide customers support in water treatment.

Also, in October 2020, Ecolab launched automated precision dispensing system for membrane cleaning chemistries. The Precision dispensing system for membranes is part of Ecolab's comprehensive Ultrasil Membrane Program, provides best-in-class chemistries, automation and technical support.

In April 2020, Genesys launched new water treatment product range for the mining sector which includes antiscalants and cleaners designed to tackle issues specific to treatment of mine water.

More Insights on FMI's Membrane Chemicals Market

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis on global membrane chemicals market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and challenges, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (scale inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, biocides, PH adjusters, dechlorinants, and other membrane chemicals) end-user (municipal, power, food & beverage, chemicals, desalination, paper & pulp), and across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA).

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641320/Application-for-Membrane-Chemicals-in-Diverse-End-Use-Industries-will-Push-Sales-through-2021-and-Beyond-FMI