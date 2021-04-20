Air Bearings Market to Clock CAGR of 7% during 2019 - 2027, R&D to Improve Precision and Meet Current and Emerging Demands in Industries - TMR

- Manufacturers and vendors see new revenues streams in Asia Pacific and Europe, Demand from automotive industry key driver for opportunities

- New entrants likely to leverage cutting-edge micromachining technologies to turn the tide of competition, Industry 4.0 key underpinning

ALBANY, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overview of Air Bearings Market

Air bearings have emerged as a specialty components for the bearing industry to cater to the demand for lowering friction in various high-speed machineries. The market has evolved on the back of use of air bearing technologies for high technology applications such as in precision material tools and coordinate measuring machines. In contrast to ball bearings, they are usually more effective in reducing the shocks and vibrations arising from friction. Air bearing technologies have salient features including higher rotational precision, longer service life, and remarkable thermal stability.

The growing penetration of precision machining and micro-machining, along with constant need for increasing the energy efficiency, is a key trend spurring the prospects for air bearings market. Rise in business demands for motion control applications for Industry 4.0 is a key factor behind the evolution of the air bearings market.

Partnerships and collaborations have shaped the evolving ecosystem of manufacturers and vendors in the air bearings market. In 2018, the market was valued at US$ 7.6 Bn. The revenue is projected to rise at CAGR of ~ 7% from 2019 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31457

Key Findings of Market Study

Penetration of Precision Machining Tools Fuels Scope

Strides being made in Industrialization 4.0 have spurred the penetration of precision machining tools, which is a key demand dynamic for the expansion of opportunities in the air bearings market. Need for designing precise tools and instrumentation has propelled the market prospects of air bearing technologies. They are also used in micro-positioning and grinding. The growing popularity of aerostatic bearings in diverse applications is a key trend boosting sales in the air bearings market. With the strides in automation in production facilities, there is an ever-growing need for air bearings that can prolong the lifecycle of all machinery and tools used.

Automotive Industry Emerging as Lucrative End-use Application

A promising application area is in the automotive industry. Past few years have seen rise in sales of automobiles in the developing world. This has propelled the need for better automotive to enable automakers to capture more consumer value. European nations and numerous economies of Asia Pacific have been witnessing an overall thriving automotive sector. This is a key trend boosting the sales of air bearings. The aviation industry is another key area of substantially growing uptake of air bearings.

Explore 129 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Air Bearings Market [Product Type (Aerostatic Bearings, Aerodynamic Bearings); Speed Capacity (<1000 rpm, 1000 - 60000 rpm, >60000 rpm); Application (Precision Material Tools, Coordinate Measuring Machines, High Speed Machines, and Others); End User (Aviation/Space, Medical, Automotive, Semiconductor, Wastewater Management, and Others)] - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/air-bearings-market.html

Next-gen Consumer Need to Propel Market Growth

Emerging economies are witnessing a rise in use of micro-machining tools in fabricating next-gen electronics. As a result, there is a rapidly growing research and development of bearing technologies. Manufacturing of various consumer electronics need precision machining tools. This in turn has boosted the demand for air bearings. Growing use of such machining and tools in optical products in several parts of the developing world, most notably in Asia, is a key trend boosting the market. Use of energy-efficient machining technologies has also brought air bearing technologies to the fore.

Analyze global air bearings market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Air Bearings Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

A thriving automotive industry is a key driver for the demand in the air bearings market during the forecast period

Wide range of use of aerostatic bearings in different end-use industries expands scope

Strides being made in Industry 4.0 bolster the growth avenues for players in the market

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=31457

Air Bearings Market: Competitive Dynamics

New product development and partnerships mark the competitive landscape in the market

New entrants to focus on consolidating their distribution networks to gain a foothold in the market and wade through competition

Some of the key players in the market are OAV Air Bearings, R&D Dynamics Corporation, Specialty Components Inc., IBS Precision Engineering, Honeywell International Inc., and Air Bearings Ltd.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Factory Automation Industry:

Welding Torch and Wear Parts Market - In terms of revenue, the global welding torch and wear parts market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global welding torch and wear parts market.

Industrial Gear Market - The global industrial gear market is affected by several factors. Industrial gear finds application in a wide range of heavy industries and manufacturing industries due to its capability of reducing mechanical work in various processes and operations.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/air-bearings-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg