Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited: The NOBLE Registry - An International Collaboration to Develop iPSMA SPECT Imaging for Prostate Cancer

BRUSSELS, Belgium and MELBOURNE, Australia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncidium Foundation, a non-profit organisation created to promote and support the development of radiopharmaceuticals for better patient access, and Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited ('Telix'), a radiopharmaceutical company developing diagnostic and therapeutic products ('theranostics') using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR), are pleased to announce the launch of the NOBLE Registry, an international clinical collaboration for the development of 99mTc-iPSMA SPECT imaging for prostate cancer, and the dosing of the first patient at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria.



Prostate cancer is the second most frequent cancer diagnosis in men and the fifth leading cause of cancer death worldwide1. Early detection can significantly reduce the mortality rate and in recent years much attention has focused on PSMA2 as a target for imaging and therapy using radionuclides for prostate cancer.

PSMA positron emission tomography (PSMA PET) is an emerging standard of care in prostate cancer imaging.3 Unfortunately, globally, not every patient will have access to a PSMA PET scan when indicated. The NOBLE ( Nob ody Le ft Behind) Registry aims to demonstrate that PSMA single photon emission computed tomography (PSMA SPECT), a diagnostic imaging technology widely available in healthcare facilities throughout the world,4 is a cost-effective and viable alternative. Enhancing global availability and access to 99mTc-iPSMA SPECT imaging has the potential to provide accurate diagnosis and staging to patients with prostate cancer regardless of where they reside.

The NOBLE Registry Committee, made up of globally recognized investigators at eight sites worldwide,5 aims to deliver and publish real-world evidence and clinical practice guidelines related to SPECT imaging and prostate cancer.

"The advancement of PSMA directed diagnostics and therapeutics in prostate cancer is helping to extend life and improve treatment outcomes in men with prostate cancer," said Dr. Batool Albalooshi, Chair of the NOBLE Registry Committee. "However, millions of men do not have access to PET imaging.For this reason, it is our aspiration to develop a powerful, affordable, and widely available alternative imaging tool by using iPSMA SPECT technology."

"Introducing PSMA has been difficult and exciting for the team at Ibadan. When I think of the opportunities for prostate cancer research and management without PET, I am motivated to get past the challenges. I look forward to a better future, with nobody left behind," said Dr. Akintunde Orunmuyi, Investigator at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria, where the first patient is being dosed.

The NOBLE Registry has been initiated and is co-supported by the Oncidium Foundation and Telix Pharmaceuticals. "We aim to enable patients with prostate cancer, regardless of origin, technology access or financial situation, to access PSMA SPECT imaging for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning," said Rebecca Lo bue, General Manager of the Oncidium Foundation.

"We are honoured to support the launch of the NOBLE Registry, which represents the very essence of our belief that every patient deserves access to the benefits of nuclear medicine. We wish to thank the Oncidium Foundation for their support and partnership, as well as the expert global clinical leadership team led by Dr. Albalooshi. Above all, we are grateful to the patients that will make this registry study possible and, in doing so, help to deliver an important milestone toward improving access to this important technology." said Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Chief Executive Officer of Telix Pharmaceuticals.

About the Oncidium Foundation

The Oncidium Foundation was created in 2011 by Dr. Richard Zimmermann. The Foundation's priorities include promoting awareness about radiotherapeutics among patients and physicians, investing in research and scholarships, supporting, and financing the development of new radiopharmaceuticals for therapy, supporting clinical best practice, and improving access to patients. https://www.oncidiumfoundation.org/

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiationand follow Telix on Twitter @TelixPharma and LinkedIn.

None of Telix's products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

Oncidium Foundation Contact Telix Media Contact Rebecca Lo bue

Oncidium Foundation

General Manager

Email: rebecca@oncidium-life.org (mailto:rebecca@oncidium-life.org)

Dr. Stewart Holmstrom

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Director of Corporate Communications

Email: Stewart.Holmstrom@Telixpharma.com (mailto:Stewart.Holmstrom@Telixpharma.com)



_______________________

1 Globocan 2020.

2 Prostate-specific membrane antigen - a protein expressed on the surface of prostate cancer cells.

3 Hofman M, et al. The Lancet 2020; Trabulsi E, et al. Journal of Clinical Oncology 2020.

4 In 2020 there were an estimated 25,500 SPECT and 6,700 PET cameras installed worldwide (Source: MEDraysintell).

5 Australia, Egypt, India, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates.



