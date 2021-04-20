Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (AAIF) may appeal to investors interested in income. While perhaps less well known than the UK equity income funds, AAIF yields 4.0%, the second highest of the four Asian income peers, and with a solid performance track record. The team targets the income and growth potential of Asia's most compelling and sustainable companies. Income seekers might gain core exposure to the Asia consumption-driven growth story complemented by structural dividend growth. The focus on high-quality businesses creates a relatively defensive tilt in regional equities. The manager expects the 'value' rotation that began in Q420 across Asia and boosted AAIF's performance, to continue in 2021.

