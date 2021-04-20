Ecoppia's water-free robotic cleaning technology performs fully automated nightly cleaning of solar modules to ensure peak performance year round

Ecoppia, the world-leader in robotic cleaning technology for photovoltaic solar sites, announced today that it has completed the installation of its robots at a solar site in California, USA, operated by The AES Corporation, a Fortune 500 global energy company that provides greener, smarter energy solutions in 15 countries worldwide. AES is the largest private owner of operating solar assets in the United States.

With this deployment, Ecoppia has reached another significant millstone, servicing more than 2,700 MW of deployed projects globally. Ecoppia anticipates that this growth trajectory will continue as the adoption of solar energy expands in the United States and around the world.

The AES site in California will feature the light weight Ecoppia T4 solution, designed especially for Single Axis trackers. The completely autonomous T4 robots operate nightly, cleaning large-scale solar arrays without the use of water, human operators, or electricity the robots are solar powered.

The environmentally friendly robots keep solar modules clean and functioning at peak productivity while saving millions of gallons of water, providing a truly sustainable approach to the operation and maintenance of solar modules.

"Innovation is a core competitive advantage for AES as we play a leading role in the growing solar market in the United States," said Leo Moreno, President of AES Clean Energy. "By employing Ecoppia's leading-edge robotic technology, AES will ensure year-round peak performance of our solar sites. We are confident Ecoppia's solutions will further increase our competitiveness and bottom line."

"We are pleased and honored to have been chosen by a solar power giant like AES," said Jean Scemama, CEO of Ecoppia. "This is an important milestone in our expansion to the Americas after eight years of operation mainly in the Middle East and India. The installation of our next joint project with AES in Chile is already underway."

About Ecoppia

With over 16GW of signed agreements, Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA) is a pioneer and world leader in robotic solutions for photovoltaic solar. Ecoppia's cloud-based, water-free, autonomous robotic systems remove dust from solar panels on a daily basis leveraging sophisticated technology and advanced Business Intelligence capabilities. Remotely managed and controlled, the Ecoppia platform allows solar sites to maintain peak performance with minimal costs and human intervention. Ecoppia's proprietary algorithms and robotic solutions make day-to-day O&M at solar sites safer, more efficient and more reliable. Publicly held and backed by prominent international investment funds, Ecoppia works with the largest energy companies across the globe, cleaning millions of solar panels every day. For more information, visit www.ecoppia.com

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

