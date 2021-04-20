Habitas Namibia Named Travel + Leisure 2021 It List Winner

The disruptive experience-led, sustainable hospitality brand continues to make its mark with first 'home' in Africa launching to high acclaim

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it was announced that Habitas Namibia , a spectacular new safari camp set on 50,000 hectares of private wildlife reserve near Windhoek, has been named in Travel + Leisure's It List of Best New Hotels 2021.

Launched January 2021, Habitas Namibia offers a unique safari and wildlife experience, attracting a new kind of global audience through immersive programming defined by Habitas' core brand pillars: adventure, conversation, music, wellness, culture and food & beverage. With a huge focus on community, guests are encouraged to engage and embrace the surrounding landscape and wildlife through diverse programming which ranges from bush meditation, drum circles, savannah yoga and agora gatherings with local live music to learning survival skills from local San tribesman.

Published annually, Travel + Leisure's highly coveted It List recognizes the most impressive new and revamped properties that debuted in the last year. Selected entirely by Travel + Leisure editors, this year's It List underscores the resiliency, creativity and standout hospitality of the travel industry, particularly in the last year. The full results are featured online HERE and in the May print issue of Travel + Leisure (US).

Co-Founded by British-born entrepreneur Oliver Ripley, and his partners Kfir Levy and Eduardo Castillo, Habitas is a global hospitality group that draws conscious travelers seeking new experiences built around human connection, sustainability and local community empowerment. The brand has been on a winning streak having also recently been named a winner of Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards 2021 in March (2021).

"We decided to create Habitas Namibia to offer a more immersive safari experience to what is traditionally on offer in Africa and it was crucial to do so with sustainability and community at the core," comments Oliver Ripley, Habitas Founder & CEO. "As travel continues to open up and people are looking to reconnect, we're excited to welcome new guests to our home and are honored that Travel + Leisure has chosen to recognize us as the destination at which to do so."