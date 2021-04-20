Platforms and Ladders is Expanding its Footprint into Reseller Opportunities

Platforms and Ladders Offers a Wide Variety of Custom Ladders and Platforms that are Designed for Specific Uses in Various Industries

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / The founders of Platforms and Ladders, a trusted seller of industrial ladders, platforms, cafeteria furniture, and more, are pleased to announce that they will expand their footprint into reseller opportunities.

To learn more about Platforms and Ladders, which is the official website of Diverse Supply, Inc., and check out their line of rolling ladders, please visit https://www.platformsandladders.com/rolling-ladders.

As a company spokesperson noted, Platforms and Ladders has enjoyed a great deal of growth over the past year. In order to continue this trend and reach even more customers, the founders were inspired to launch new reseller opportunities.

From rolling ladders and folding ladders to custom design industrial ladders, custom platforms, and more, Platforms and Ladders offers a large and diverse selection, all offered in a user-friendly website. While homeowners are welcome to shop at Platforms and Ladders, the main focus of the website is to make it easier for purchasing agents to get what they need for their companies.

The fact that Platforms and Ladders will diversify into reseller opportunities will not surprise the many customers who have purchased ladders, platforms, and other equipment from the website. Since it was established in 2014 by a group of industry professionals, Platforms and Ladders has earned a well-deserved reputation for not only their huge selection but also their outstanding customer service and competitive prices.

"Once you find the ladder or platform that fits your requirements, give us a call and speak with one of our well-trained staff members," the spokesperson noted, adding that the friendly and experienced team will be happy to answer any questions people may have about their industrial ladders and platforms, cafeteria furniture, aircraft maintenance products, or any of the many custom ladders and other equipment.

"With our purchasing power and ability to find the best shipping rates, we'll get you the best deal on the industrial equipment or furniture you need."

About Platforms and Ladders:

As a trusted seller of industrial ladders, platforms, cafeteria furniture, and related equipment, Platforms and Ladders aims to make life a little easier for purchasing agents across the U.S. They do that by providing durable, high-quality equipment at reasonable prices and at the best possible freight rates. For more information, please visit https://www.platformsandladders.com/.

