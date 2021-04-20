DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of Meeting

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of Meeting 20-Apr-2021 / 15:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 April 2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller, Smith & Turner", "Fuller's", the "Company" or the "Group") Results of the General Meetings Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C., the premium pubs and hotels business, announces that at a series of general meetings of the Company held at 9.00 am on 20 April 2021 to consider certain resolutions in connection with its non-pre-emptive placing (the "Placing") of 6,455,447 new 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each in the capital of the Company (the " Placing Shares"), all resolutions before the meetings were duly passed. The resolutions also approved the commitments from Directors to subscribe for an aggregate of 13,853 new 'A' Ordinary Shares at a price of 830 pence per 'A' Ordinary Share and Directors' applications to acquire 132,528 'B' Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company (the "Director Subscriptions"). The results of the poll, incorporating the proxy votes that had been received by the Company in advance of the meeting, is set out below: Resolution Votes For1 % Votes % Votes Total % Votes Against I.S.C. Withheld2 Extraordinary General Meeting To authorise the Directors to issue and 1 allot the Placing Shares and the A 103,559,752 99.93% 70,816 0.07% 103,630,568 78.93% 15,393 Ordinary Share Director Subscriptions To authorise the disapplication of 2 pre-emption rights in connection with the 103,551,899 99.93% 75,210 0.07% 103,627,109 78.92% 18,852 Placing, the Director Subscriptions and the B Share Offer3 Extraordinary General Meeting of A Ordinary Shareholders and C Ordinary Shareholders To obtain the consent of the A Ordinary Shareholders and C Ordinary Shareholders 1 to the Placing and the A Ordinary Share 32,223,258 99.81% 62,023 0.19% 32,285,281 68.98% 9,525 Director Subscriptions under the articles of association of the Company3 Extraordinary General Meeting of B Ordinary Shareholders To obtain the consent of the B Ordinary Shareholders to the Placing and the A 1 Ordinary Share Director Subscriptions 68,983,612 100.00% 1,417 0.00% 68,985,029 81.64% 8,420 under the articles of association of the Company3

Notes

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions

2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' each resolution

3 Special resolution (75% majority required)

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting on the Company's website, https:// www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors/general-meetings and for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

