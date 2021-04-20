Anzeige
Dow Jones News
20.04.2021 | 17:16
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of Meeting

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of Meeting 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of Meeting 
20-Apr-2021 / 15:44 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 April 2021 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
("Fuller, Smith & Turner", "Fuller's", the "Company" or the "Group") 
 
Results of the General Meetings 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C., the premium pubs and hotels business, announces that at a series of general meetings of 
the Company held at 9.00 am on 20 April 2021 to consider certain resolutions in connection with its non-pre-emptive 
placing (the "Placing") of 6,455,447 new 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each in the capital of the Company (the " 
Placing Shares"), all resolutions before the meetings were duly passed. 
The resolutions also approved the commitments from Directors to subscribe for an aggregate of 13,853 new 'A' Ordinary 
Shares at a price of 830 pence per 'A' Ordinary Share and Directors' applications to acquire 132,528 'B' Ordinary 
Shares in the capital of the Company (the "Director Subscriptions"). 
The results of the poll, incorporating the proxy votes that had been received by the Company in advance of the meeting, 
is set out below: 
       Resolution                 Votes For1 %    Votes  %   Votes Total %   Votes 
                                       Against          I.S.C. Withheld2 
Extraordinary General Meeting 
       To authorise the Directors to issue and 
1       allot the Placing Shares and the A     103,559,752 99.93% 70,816 0.07% 103,630,568 78.93% 15,393 
       Ordinary Share Director Subscriptions 
       To authorise the disapplication of 
2       pre-emption rights in connection with the 103,551,899 99.93% 75,210 0.07% 103,627,109 78.92% 18,852 
       Placing, the Director Subscriptions and 
       the B Share Offer3 
Extraordinary General Meeting of A Ordinary Shareholders and C Ordinary Shareholders 
       To obtain the consent of the A Ordinary 
       Shareholders and C Ordinary Shareholders 
1       to the Placing and the A Ordinary Share  32,223,258 99.81% 62,023 0.19% 32,285,281 68.98% 9,525 
       Director Subscriptions under the articles 
       of association of the Company3 
Extraordinary General Meeting of B Ordinary Shareholders 
       To obtain the consent of the B Ordinary 
       Shareholders to the Placing and the A 
1       Ordinary Share Director Subscriptions   68,983,612 100.00% 1,417  0.00% 68,985,029 81.64% 8,420 
       under the articles of association of the 
       Company3

Notes

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions

2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' each resolution

3 Special resolution (75% majority required)

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting on the Company's website, https:// www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors/general-meetings and for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact: 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.: 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive Officer                       +44 (0) 20 8996 2000 
 
Adam Councell, Finance Director                           +44 (0) 20 8996 2000 
 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager                  +44 (0) 20 8996 2198 
 
 
 
Numis (Sole Bookrunner and Corporate Broker):                            +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Stuart Dickson 
Jamie Loughborough 
Oliver Steele 
 
Instinctif Partners                                         +44 (0)20 7457 2010 
Justine Warren 
 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  100171 
EQS News ID:  1186808 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186808&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

