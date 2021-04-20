Bringing OTC Experience, Corporate Management, and Sophisticated Fund Raising

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - Global Green Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGRN) announces Ryan Messer as new Chief Executive Officer. Tony Wong, who has been acting Chief Executive Officer for the last year will continue as principal shareholder and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Messer's employment with AKBB Holdings will commence immediately on April 20th, 2021.

Messer has more than 20 years of senior management experience, including as Founder and Executive Director with Australian based, publicly listed company, Pryme Energy Ltd. Mr. Messer was appointed as Chief Operating Officer from 2005 and served until January 2016 and was responsible for its listing as a Founding Company on the OTCQX.

Mr. Messer, after receiving a BSBA in finance and marketing, began his career in technology in the 90's and since then has had a highly successful career in the energy sector. Mr. Messer led several public and private companies through significant operational change, project development and subsequent capital raises totaling ~$100m to develop legacy and sustainable energy assets.

"Ryan is perfectly positioned to lead and grow Global Green Solutions," said Tony Wong, AKBB Chairman of the Board. "Ryan's extensive public company experience, blockchain tech and sustainable energy exposure makes him uniquely qualified to lead the company in its new direction."

"I am very excited to be joining the team," said Ryan Messer. "I originally came in as a substantial investor into AKBB and gained tremendous appreciation for its business plan. I saw an opportunity to work with their talented and diverse management team which is well positioned to capitalize on the evolving cannabis market. As the industry evolves through legislation, consolidation and technology migrations, I believe GGRN can be a major player to provide a cost effective and timely suite of products and services. This will assist in ensuring the cannabis companies efficiently manage their cultivation, distribution, and marketing resulting in top and bottom-line revenue growth."

Messer continues, "Our first step is to complete the OTC Market updating process. In parallel we will provide shareholder updates to have our shareholders learn about 1) the expansion of the company's initiatives that support the cannabis industry and create multiple streams of income for the company; and 2) current and projected revenue run rates; and 3) the updated direction and business model outline for the company, its investor deck and website. We will provide more information on this in the upcoming months. Finally, based on the current share structure of the company, I want to reiterate to our shareholders that we do not plan on a reverse split for the foreseeable future."

About GGRN

GGRN is a diversified technology and service provider to the cannabis industry. Through GGRN's exclusive agreements with AKBB Holdings and its ownership of California state cannabis licenses and strategic partnerships, the company's growth plan is to not only expand its business revenues but will also grow through acquisitions of complementary businesses in the cannabis sector and beyond.

