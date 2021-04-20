Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Market Leader in the 2021 ePayables Technology Advisor research report from Ardent Partners for the second consecutive year. The report highlights Esker's strength in providing companies with an innovative, user-friendly solution for managing the entire Accounts Payable (AP) invoicing process.

The 2021 ePayables Technology Advisor is designed to help AP, finance and procure-to-pay leaders navigate the ePayables solution provider market. As part of the process to define its Technology Advisor, Ardent Partners evaluated 17 software vendors in the AP market based on a broad set of criteria for both company and solution strengths.

Esker's solution was noted for its overall user experience, modern UI, reporting and dashboard capabilities. The company was recognized for its continued investment in artificial intelligence to help companies achieve real-time information across the entire organization, reduce risks and quickly adapt to internal and external environmental changes to become more resilient.

"Based upon its solution and provider strength rankings, Esker deserves strong consideration from any large and mid-size enterprise exploring ePayables automation transformation," said Bob Cohen, vice president of research at Ardent Partners. "Esker is a good fit for companies running SAP and/or multiple ERP systems that operate globally and have significant reporting needs."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the leading solution providers in the ePayables market," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "This recognition comes as a result of over 12 years of experience in global AP automation in the cloud and dedication to helping companies digitally transform their AP processes from back-office functions to strategic opportunities."

Esker goes beyond AP to optimize the full Procure-to-Pay (P2P) cycle and offers a larger customer experience portfolio which also includes Esker's Order-to-Cash (O2C) suite. This end-to-end automation capability makes Esker a unique player to accelerate the cash conversion cycle.

For more details on Esker's nomination as a Market Leader in the 2021 ePayables Technology Advisor, download the report here.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm that specializes in procurement, fintech, and HR industries. Ardent Partners advises clients and publishes research that helps business decision-makers understand industry best practices and how to improve performance. It also publishes research that covers the technology landscape and helps professionals identify the best-fit solution or solutions for their specific budget and requirements. Ardent Partners also hosts the CPO Rising Summit and other digital events every year. www.ArdentPartners.com.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

