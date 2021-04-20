DJ PAO Severstal: Saint-Petersburg Exchange admitted Severstal's GDRs for trading

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Saint-Petersburg Exchange admitted Severstal's GDRs for trading 20-Apr-2021 / 18:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saint-Petersburg Exchange admitted Severstal's GDRs for trading 20 April 2021 PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, is pleased to announce that the Saint-Petersburg Exchange has admitted Global Depository Receipts (GDR) for Severstal shares to regulated trading under the ticker "SVST@GS". A corresponding announcement was published on the Saint-Petersburg Exchange website on 20 April 2021. The decision to admit Severstal's GDRs to trading without admission into the quotation list was made due to high levels of interest in GDR trading among Russian financial market participants. Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal, commented: "We welcome the decision of the Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange to admit Severstal's GDRs to trading. This will expand the instruments available to a greater pool of investors, and enable them to diversify their currency risks. Severstal is always ready to follow proposals from by different stock exchanges that could benefit our investors." For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 100172 EQS News ID: 1186824 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186824&application_name=news

