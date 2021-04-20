Anzeige
WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
PAO Severstal: Saint-Petersburg Exchange admitted Severstal's GDRs for trading

DJ PAO Severstal: Saint-Petersburg Exchange admitted Severstal's GDRs for trading 

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
PAO Severstal: Saint-Petersburg Exchange admitted Severstal's GDRs for trading 
20-Apr-2021 / 18:01 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Saint-Petersburg Exchange admitted Severstal's GDRs for trading 
 
20 April 2021 
 
PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, is pleased 
to announce that the Saint-Petersburg Exchange has admitted Global Depository Receipts (GDR) for Severstal shares to 
regulated trading under the ticker "SVST@GS". 
 
A corresponding announcement was published on the Saint-Petersburg Exchange website on 20 April 2021. 
 
The decision to admit Severstal's GDRs to trading without admission into the quotation list was made due to high levels 
of interest in GDR trading among Russian financial market participants. 
 
Alexey Kulichenko, CFO of Severstal, commented: "We welcome the decision of the Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange to 
admit Severstal's GDRs to trading. This will expand the instruments available to a greater pool of investors, and 
enable them to diversify their currency risks. Severstal is always ready to follow proposals from by different stock 
exchanges that could benefit our investors." 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com 
 
Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SVST 
LEI Code:   213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
Sequence No.: 100172 
EQS News ID:  1186824 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186824&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 11:01 ET (15:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
