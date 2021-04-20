DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vantage Towers AG

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +49 69 2166 1281) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: Vantage Towers AG



Legal entity identifier:



213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 Securities: Ordinary shares of Vantage Towers AG ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2 Offer size: 83,300,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 24.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 12,500,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)



Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:















Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-04-09 08:07:45.114870 B 1.102 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:07:45.115235 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:07:45.203974 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:07:45.749693 B 1.373 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:07:45.750016 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:07:45.752145 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:07:46.071375 B 324 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:07:46.071680 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:07:47.258469 B 1.599 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:07:47.258782 B 102 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:16:44.911946 B 38 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:17:21.722388 B 2.550 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:17:22.086297 B 348 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:17:22.089839 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:17:57.144700 B 9.796 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:17:57.148098 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-09 08:17:57.151399 B 500 24,0000 EUR XETA This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Vantage Towers AG in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



