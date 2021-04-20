IG Global Group Announces Entry Into Kazakhstan

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IG Global Group LLC ("IGG"), (the "Company") is pleased to announce the entry into Kazakhstan via the establishment of a 100% owned Kazakh subsidiary: "IG Copper and Gold Ltd."



IG Global Group sees world class opportunities in the mineral rich country of Kazakhstan. IGG's team and experience in the Russian Far East and Asia is a strategic advantage in its ability to operate in this region.

Kazakhstan has huge potential in its mining industry sector in magnitude and scale of projects

The country boasts abundant resources that position the country well on the global mining scene

Kazakhstan has implemented international standards and a modern framework for investment in the mining sector



Kazakhstan is extremely rich in mineral resources thanks to the very favourable geographical position of the country. It has a very diverse geological composition, including: gold, copper, chrome iron ore deposits, polymetallic deposits, tungsten, molybdenum and uranium ores, as well as a large supply of oil and natural gas resources.

Kazakhstan has spent the last five years establishing an efficient mining investment framework. In 2016, Kazakhstan became a member of the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Standards, and in 2017 it adopted simplified mineral licensing after the Australian model, ensuring open access to geological data and its digitization, as well as a simplified procedure for providing subsoil use rights, establishing and classifying mineral resources.

Some of the very large, modern projects being developed in Kazakhstan are Aktogay (large scale open pit mine located in the East Kazakhstan Region (KazMinerals), Bozshakol (large scale open-pit copper mine in the Pavlodar Region (KazMinerals), and Koksay (copper mine development project in south-eastern Kazakhstan).

Thomas E. Bowens, President & CEO of TCM and IGG, stated, "We are very excited to have established IG Copper and Gold Ltd and our first corporate offices in Kazakhstan. IGG will initially be targeting high value gold and porphyry copper gold assets for exploration and development. This marks our entry into the third country following on from our highly successful operations in both Russia and the United States. We look forward to much upcoming success in the Republic of Kazakhstan."

About IG Global Group LLC

IGG is a private international holding company focused on the exploration and development of world class mineral deposits. The Company's collective activities consist of mineral exploration, mining operations and mining service companies, with projects and clients in the United States and the Russian Far East. IGG was founded in 2010 by Thomas E. Bowens, a Certified Professional Geologist, with degrees in Economics, Geological Engineering.

Contact: info@igglobalgroup.com