Fourth quarter revenues up 23% to €29.6 million with a very good performance sustained by the catalogue and back-catalogue

New stage in the acceleration of development with the acquisition of Streum On Studio, the Group's long-term partner

2021/22 revenue target confirmed at between €150 and €200 million

Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), one of the European leaders in the publishing, distribution, and development of video games, announces its sales for the 4th quarter and the full year 2020/21, ending on 31 March 2021.

Full Year 2020/21 revenue

Non audité

en millions d'euros Q4 2020/21 Q4 2019/20 Var. FY 2020/21 FY 2019/20 Var. Catalogue 12.5 11.2 12% 78.2 85.8 -9% Back-catalogue 16.7 12.8 30% 91.2 57.0 60% Deck13 0.4 1.6 Chiffre d'affaires total 29.6 24.0 23% 171.0 142.8 20%

Christophe Nobileau, Chairman of the Management Board, declared: "Over the past year, and particularly the past six months, we have profoundly transformed Focus Home Interactive. Our Group now has an adjusted business model and a dedicated M&A team, as well as renewed governance, a strengthened Executive Committee and a retention programme for key managers. These changes allow us to invest much more in game development and to significantly improve our profitability, starting next year. On the external growth front, we are delighted with the acquisition of the Streum On studio and are continuing our discussions with other partner studios as well as structural targets for Focus Home Interactive."

John Bert, Managing Director, added: "We are very proud to have generated another record turnover and to welcome a second partner studio, Deck13 and Streum On, to the Focus Group in such a special year, during which we have twice raised our target despite the delayed release of some games. The coming year holds a lot of promise, with the expected release of high-potential games, but also its share of uncertainties related to the health situation. At this stage, we confirm our sales target of between 150 and 200 million euros."

A record Revenue for the year 2020/21

Focus Home Interactive again recorded strong revenue growth in the 2020/21 financial year. The Group's turnover increased by 20% to €171 million, exceeding the Group's expectations, thanks to the success of new titles such as SnowRunner, Hardspace: Shipbreaker and Curse of the Dead Gods, and to the very good performance of the back catalogue. Despite a particularly strong base of comparison, with the releases of A Plague tale Innocence, Greedfall and WorldWarZ, the previous year, and some games which have been delayed, this year's catalogue sales are only down 9% with few major releases. The back catalogue benefited from the unusual context of the health crisis and above all from the Group's ability to improve the quality and lifespan of its games and posted 60% growth compared to the previous year.

The year was also marked by the very strong growth in digital sales, which now represent 89% of total sales for the year as a whole, compared to 82% the previous year. The share of international sales also continued to grow, reaching 95% compared to 93% for the 2019/20 financial year.

Strong growth in the 4th quarter of 2020/21

In Q4 2020/21, Focus Home Interactive generated revenues of €29.6 million, up 23% compared to Q4 2019/20. The catalogue was up 12% to €12.5 million. The back-catalogue continued its very good performance with sales up 30% to €16.7 million.

The digital share in the last quarter of the 2020/21 financial year represented 91% of total sales, compared to 96% the previous year, while international sales remained stable at a high level of 95% compared to 96% last year.

A fiscal year 2021/22 rich in releases and announcements

The year will begin with the highly anticipated multiplayer title Hood: Outlaws Legends, followed by two iconic titles from the Warhammer universe, Age of Sigmar: StormGround and Necromunda: Hired Gun. Recently revealed at the Games Awards, Evil West will embark on a spectacular zombie-infested Wild West action game later this year, while HardSpace: Shipbreaker will officially launch at the end of the year after a successful Early Access release.

The successful SnowRunner, GreedFall and Insurgency: Sandstorm franchises will see new content released throughout the year, extending the gaming experience for millions of players.

Three major titles for the coming years will be announced first at E3 2021 and then later this year at The Game Awards

External growth

Focus Home Interactive has recently strengthened its resources dedicated to external growth and now has a team in charge of acquisitions. The Group is in active discussions with a number of studios and today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Streum On Studio.

Streum On, with a team of around twenty talented employees, has been specialising in shooting games since its creation in 2007 and is the owner of the E.Y.E. Divine Cybermancy licence. In addition, Streum On Studio developed the iconic game Space Hulk: Deathwing for Focus, which has sold nearly one million copies. The studio is currently working on Necromunda: Hired Gun, a spectacular action game based on one of the flagship licences of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. The game is scheduled for release on June 1, 2021.

In addition, the Group's external growth teams are also in discussions with other targets that could constitute structuring acquisitions for Focus Home Interactive.

Governance at the highest market standards

The General Meeting of Focus Home Interactive shareholders held on 16 April elected Thaima Samman and Louise Tingström as new independent members of the Supervisory Board and also ratified the co-option of Tiphanie Lamy. They will bring to Focus Home Interactive their strong, diverse and complementary experience. The Supervisory Board of Focus Home Interactive is now composed of six members, two of whom are independent and have equal representation of men and women. It thus complies with the recommendations of the Middle Next governance code.

Financial objective confirmed

Focus Home Interactive confirms its revenue forecast for the end of the fiscal year 2021/22: €150-200 million (on a like-for-like basis).

Upcoming event

Event Date 2020-21 FY results Thursday 24th June 2021

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of the European leaders in the publishing, distribution, and development of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €171 million in 2020/21, up 20% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

For more news and details about our company, follow us on Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005907/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations FTI Consulting

Cosme Julien-Madoni

Arnaud de Cheffontaines

Tél: 33 (0) 1 47 03 68 10

Mail: fhi@fticonsulting.com

Press Relations FTI Consulting

Emily Oliver

Rémi Salvador

Tél: 33 (0) 1 47 03 68 10

Mail: fhi@fticonsulting.com