FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC), one of the European leaders in the publishing, distribution, and development of video games, today announces the acquisition of the majority of the shares comprising the capital of the company Streum On Studio, paid in cash and in Focus Home Interactive shares.

Streum On, with a team of around twenty talented employees, has been a specialist in shooting games since its creation in 2007 and is the owner of the E.Y.E. Divine Cybermancy license, which immediately enthralled players when it was launched. Led by its three founders and directors Jonathan Cacherat, Pierrick Le Nestour and Christophe Longuépée, Streum On has been a solid and long-lasting partner of the Group since 2013.

Christophe Nobileau, President of Focus Home Interactive declared: "We are delighted to welcome Streum On Studio to the federation of talents we are building around Focus. This acquisition once again demonstrates our desire to create a strong, integrated group, by attracting new skills capable of taking our Group to a new level and to partner with the best talents. Streum On, with whom we wish to develop production capacities in terms of quality and quantity, has demonstrated its know-how in the development of shooting games which have been acclaimed by the press and players. We are convinced that the teams, supported by Focus' expertise, will actively contribute to the Group's growth

Pierrick Le Nestour, President of Streum On Studio declares: "We are very happy to now be a part of the Focus Home Interactive group. We share a common vision and our collaboration has always been very successful and fruitful. Our ambition is to offer players ever more ambitious and spectacular titles, and we know that Focus is the ideal partner to achieve our ambitions and for our games to be commercially successful"

Streum On Studio developed the iconic game Space Hulk: Deathwing for Focus which has sold nearly one million copies. The studio is currently working on Necromunda: Hired Gun, a spectacular action game based on one of the flagship licenses of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. The game's release, scheduled for June 1, 2021, has generated a lot of excitement among the press and players alike.

The acquisition was funded using our dedicated M&A bank lines and comes with a long-term executive incentive plan. Streum On will be consolidated in the Focus Home Interactive accounts from April 1, 2021

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of the European leaders in the publishing, distribution, and development of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €171 million in 2020/21, up 20% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

